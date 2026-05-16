Resurgent St. Louis City make initial franchise visit to D.C. United

It's been three years since St. Louis City SC captured three straight MLS matches. But they've got a chance to accomplish the feat Saturday when facing host D.C. United.

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After winning one of their first 10 league matches, St. Louis City have solidified their defense, surrendering just one goal during their two-match winning streak.

"When we need to defend low and be compact and not let guys get in behind us, I think we've been doing a really good job with that and against very good players," center back Lukas MacNaughton said.

MacNaughton came to St. Louis this year after starting nine matches for D.C. United last season.

He and his new mates will try to keep tabs on D.C. United's Tai Baribo and Louis Munteanu, who has four goals in last four matches.

D.C. United are coming off a 3-1 loss at home Wednesday night to the Chicago Fire, giving up all three goals in the second half. The defeat came after D.C. had fashioned a five-match unbeaten streak.

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{{^usCountry}} "We have to play better in the last 20 minutes," D.C. coach Rene Weiler said. "After the second goal, some players didn't give up, but their heads were down." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have to play better in the last 20 minutes," D.C. coach Rene Weiler said. "After the second goal, some players didn't give up, but their heads were down." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} St. Louis City made the most of their two shots on goal on Wednesday, cashing in on both in a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC. Tomas Totland and Rafael Santos each scored for the first time this season for St. Louis City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} St. Louis City made the most of their two shots on goal on Wednesday, cashing in on both in a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC. Tomas Totland and Rafael Santos each scored for the first time this season for St. Louis City. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The top threat for St. Louis City is German Marcel Harter . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top threat for St. Louis City is German Marcel Harter . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} St. Louis and D.C. have been busy lately. This will be the 10th match for each since April 4. The schedule gets even tougher next week for St. Louis City, who play Tuesday at home against Houston Dynamo FC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} St. Louis and D.C. have been busy lately. This will be the 10th match for each since April 4. The schedule gets even tougher next week for St. Louis City, who play Tuesday at home against Houston Dynamo FC. {{/usCountry}}

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"That's what we need to assess going into the game Saturday is how much risk are we taking?" coach Yoann Damet said. "Are we taking a risk and how is it going to impact Tuesday, as well."

The schedule puts extra pressure on depth-challenged D.C. United.

"With our squad, it's really difficult to rotate," Weiler said. "You need good players on the field, quality on the field. We don't have a big squad."

The two sides last met for the first and only time in 2024 and played to a 2-2 draw in St. Louis.

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