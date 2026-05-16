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Resurgent St. Louis City make initial franchise visit to D.C. United

SOCCER-USA-DC-STL/PREVIEW

Updated on: May 16, 2026 12:07 am IST
Reuters |
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It's been three years since St. Louis City SC captured three straight MLS matches. But they've got a chance to accomplish the feat Saturday when facing host D.C. United.

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After winning one of their first 10 league matches, St. Louis City have solidified their defense, surrendering just one goal during their two-match winning streak.

"When we need to defend low and be compact and not let guys get in behind us, I think we've been doing a really good job with that and against very good players," center back Lukas MacNaughton said.

MacNaughton came to St. Louis this year after starting nine matches for D.C. United last season.

He and his new mates will try to keep tabs on D.C. United's Tai Baribo and Louis Munteanu, who has four goals in last four matches.

D.C. United are coming off a 3-1 loss at home Wednesday night to the Chicago Fire, giving up all three goals in the second half. The defeat came after D.C. had fashioned a five-match unbeaten streak.

"That's what we need to assess going into the game Saturday is how much risk are we taking?" coach Yoann Damet said. "Are we taking a risk and how is it going to impact Tuesday, as well."

The schedule puts extra pressure on depth-challenged D.C. United.

"With our squad, it's really difficult to rotate," Weiler said. "You need good players on the field, quality on the field. We don't have a big squad."

The two sides last met for the first and only time in 2024 and played to a 2-2 draw in St. Louis.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / Resurgent St. Louis City make initial franchise visit to D.C. United
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