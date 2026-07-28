Retired IAS officer Sameer Pal Srow appointed Haryana Quality Assurance Authority chairperson

Retired IAS officer Sameer Pal Srow has been appointed as the chairperson of the Haryana Quality Assurance Authority (QAA), according to a Haryana government press release issued on Friday.

His extensive experience is set to elevate oversight on quality standards in government projects, reinforcing the state's commitment to combat poor construction and enhance public service delivery.

The government said Srow, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer from the Haryana cadre, brings extensive administrative experience to the role. His appointment is expected to strengthen the authority's oversight of quality standards in government programmes and public service delivery.

Authority oversees quality standards

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According to the government press release, the QAA is responsible for monitoring and evaluating quality standards in government departments, public sector undertakings and welfare schemes. It also works to improve transparency, accountability and the implementation of public policies and public services.

The appointment comes days after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reiterated that the state government would adopt zero tolerance towards poor-quality construction in government projects.

CM stresses accountability in public works

While reviewing the QAA's functioning earlier this month, Saini directed departments to ensure that all public infrastructure projects adhere strictly to prescribed specifications, with particular attention to road construction standards, news agency PTI reported.

The Chief Minister warned that strict action would be taken against officers and employees if negligence, poor-quality work or violations of rules were found in construction projects. He also asked the QAA to expand periodic technical audits to include construction works executed by central public sector undertakings operating in Haryana, the PTI report stated.

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{{^usCountry}} It also added that the review meeting examined projects undertaken by departments including irrigation, public works, power and public health engineering. Technical audit reports highlighting project planning, construction quality, compliance with standards and areas requiring improvement were also presented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also added that the review meeting examined projects undertaken by departments including irrigation, public works, power and public health engineering. Technical audit reports highlighting project planning, construction quality, compliance with standards and areas requiring improvement were also presented. {{/usCountry}}

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The news agency further reported that Saini directed departments to initiate time-bound disciplinary action wherever audit reports identified negligence or violations. Recommendations discussed during the meeting included linking contractor payments to quality performance, conducting social cost-benefit and environmental impact assessments for major projects, reviewing the Haryana Schedule of Rates every six months and framing a policy to improve quality and safety in private, particularly multi-storey, buildings.

(With PTI inputs)