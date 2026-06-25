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Samsung TV buying guide 2026: Which LED, QLED, or Neo QLED model is right for your room?

Consumer choices depend on budget, room conditions, and usage patterns, with summer discounts available at Bajaj Finance partner stores.

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 05:37 pm IST
By Genesis
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Samsung's 55-inch 4K TV lineup in 2026 ranges from Rs. 49,500 to Rs. 1,27,665, covering LED, QLED, and Neo QLED technologies. While the models share features such as Tizen OS, 4K resolution, and support for streaming apps, picture quality varies significantly across the range. The key factor is not just budget but the room itself. Lighting conditions, viewing distance, and usage patterns determine whether a standard LED TV is sufficient or a premium QLED or Neo QLED model would be helpful. Once the right panel type and screen size have been identified, shoppers can focus on finding the suitable purchase option and offer.

Samsung 4K TVs range from LED to Neo QLED, but the right choice depends as much on room lighting as budget. Compare different models to buy on Easy EMI with Bajaj Finance.

During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, you can compare Samsung LED TV prices and purchase your preferred model at a competitive price, because of the limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare panel type, resolution, and smart features, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.

What is the difference between LED, QLED, and Neo QLED TVs?

Panel typeHow it worksBest viewing conditionPicture advantage
Standard LEDUniform backlight illuminates the entire screen at onceBright or well-lit roomsBaseline — blacks appear slightly grey in dark scenes
QLEDQuantum Dot layer between backlight and screen expands colour range and raises peak brightnessModerately controlled lightingNoticeably more vivid colour and better HDR performance over LED
Neo QLED Mini LEDThousands of individually controlled dimming zones replace the handful in standard QLEDDark rooms, home cinemaContrast approaching OLED quality — deep blacks alongside bright highlights in the same frame, without burn-in risk
Screen sizeRecommended viewing distanceBest suited for
43 inch4 to 6 feetBedrooms, small living rooms
55 inch7 to 9 feetMedium to large living rooms, master bedrooms
65 inch9 to 12 feetLarge living rooms, home theatre setups
75 inch12 feet and abovePremium large spaces

Does room lighting affect which TV panel is worth buying?

Room typeRecommended panelReason
Bright room with overhead lighting or open windowsStandard LEDAmbient light reduces much of the visible contrast advantage of QLED.
Room with partially controllable lightingQLEDHigher colour volume and brightness become more noticeable in controlled lighting.
Dark room or dedicated home cinemaNeo QLED Mini LEDLocal dimming delivers the most contrast performance in dark rooms.

Samsung 4K TVs to buy in India in 2026

These Samsung 55-inch TVs cover everything from entry-level Smart TV models to Neo QLED options:

ModelKey featuresPrice*EMI starting from*Best for
Samsung UA55U8100FULXLCrystal UHD 4K, Motion Xcelerator, PurColor, TizenRs. 49,500Rs. 2,792/monthBright rooms, casual everyday viewing
Samsung QA55Q7FAAULXLQuantum Dot, 100% Colour Volume, HDR10+, TizenRs. 64,620Rs. 3,232/monthDark rooms, OTT, movies, sport
Samsung QA55Q8FAAULXLQuantum Processor 4K, QLED, better upscaling, TizenRs. 68,355Rs. 3,511/monthHeavy streaming users, better processing
Samsung QA55QN70FAULXLNeo QLED Lite, local dimming, Quantum HDRRs. 82,035Rs. 4,455/monthMovies, gaming, dark rooms
Samsung QA55QN85DBULXLNeo QLED Mini LED, Quantum Matrix, best contrastRs. 1,27,665Rs. 4,938/monthHome theatre, best picture quality

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time offers on televisions

Samsung is running summer discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Check current offers before visiting a store.

BrandEMI starting fromMax tenureDiscountPrice range
SamsungRs. 647/month18 monthsUp to 35% offRs. 10,500 to Rs. 9,71,000

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a Samsung TV from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Follow these steps to get started:

Browse and compare online: Explore Samsung TV models on Bajaj Mall and compare panel type, resolution, and features before visiting a store.

Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get guidance from in-store representatives.

Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.

Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finance website.

Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.

Whether you are comparing Samsung LED vs QLED TVs for a living room in India, looking for the ideal Samsung 55-inch 4K TV under Rs. 70,000 in 2026, or searching for Samsung Neo QLED prices and features in India, Bajaj Finance makes the upgrade affordable.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.

 
Home / Genesis / Samsung TV buying guide 2026: Which LED, QLED, or Neo QLED model is right for your room?
Home / Genesis / Samsung TV buying guide 2026: Which LED, QLED, or Neo QLED model is right for your room?
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