Samsung TV buying guide 2026: Which LED, QLED, or Neo QLED model is right for your room?

Samsung's 55-inch 4K TV lineup in 2026 ranges from Rs. 49,500 to Rs. 1,27,665, covering LED, QLED, and Neo QLED technologies. While the models share features such as Tizen OS, 4K resolution, and support for streaming apps, picture quality varies significantly across the range. The key factor is not just budget but the room itself. Lighting conditions, viewing distance, and usage patterns determine whether a standard LED TV is sufficient or a premium QLED or Neo QLED model would be helpful. Once the right panel type and screen size have been identified, shoppers can focus on finding the suitable purchase option and offer.

Samsung 4K TVs range from LED to Neo QLED, but the right choice depends as much on room lighting as budget. Compare different models to buy on Easy EMI with Bajaj Finance.

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During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, you can compare Samsung LED TV prices and purchase your preferred model at a competitive price, because of the limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare panel type, resolution, and smart features, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.

What is the difference between LED, QLED, and Neo QLED TVs?

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{{^usCountry}} Panel technology has an impact on picture quality and is often the most misunderstood part of the buying decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panel technology has an impact on picture quality and is often the most misunderstood part of the buying decision. {{/usCountry}}

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Panel type How it works Best viewing condition Picture advantage Standard LED Uniform backlight illuminates the entire screen at once Bright or well-lit rooms Baseline — blacks appear slightly grey in dark scenes QLED Quantum Dot layer between backlight and screen expands colour range and raises peak brightness Moderately controlled lighting Noticeably more vivid colour and better HDR performance over LED Neo QLED Mini LED Thousands of individually controlled dimming zones replace the handful in standard QLED Dark rooms, home cinema Contrast approaching OLED quality — deep blacks alongside bright highlights in the same frame, without burn-in risk

{{^usCountry}} How does viewing distance affect which screen size to choose? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How does viewing distance affect which screen size to choose? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Measuring the room before buying helps avoid choosing a screen that feels too large or too small for the viewing distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Measuring the room before buying helps avoid choosing a screen that feels too large or too small for the viewing distance. {{/usCountry}}

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Screen size Recommended viewing distance Best suited for 43 inch 4 to 6 feet Bedrooms, small living rooms 55 inch 7 to 9 feet Medium to large living rooms, master bedrooms 65 inch 9 to 12 feet Large living rooms, home theatre setups 75 inch 12 feet and above Premium large spaces

Does room lighting affect which TV panel is worth buying?

Room type Recommended panel Reason Bright room with overhead lighting or open windows Standard LED Ambient light reduces much of the visible contrast advantage of QLED. Room with partially controllable lighting QLED Higher colour volume and brightness become more noticeable in controlled lighting. Dark room or dedicated home cinema Neo QLED Mini LED Local dimming delivers the most contrast performance in dark rooms.

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Samsung 4K TVs to buy in India in 2026

These Samsung 55-inch TVs cover everything from entry-level Smart TV models to Neo QLED options:

Model Key features Price* EMI starting from* Best for Samsung UA55U8100FULXL Crystal UHD 4K, Motion Xcelerator, PurColor, Tizen Rs. 49,500 Rs. 2,792/month Bright rooms, casual everyday viewing Samsung QA55Q7FAAULXL Quantum Dot, 100% Colour Volume, HDR10+, Tizen Rs. 64,620 Rs. 3,232/month Dark rooms, OTT, movies, sport Samsung QA55Q8FAAULXL Quantum Processor 4K, QLED, better upscaling, Tizen Rs. 68,355 Rs. 3,511/month Heavy streaming users, better processing Samsung QA55QN70FAULXL Neo QLED Lite, local dimming, Quantum HDR Rs. 82,035 Rs. 4,455/month Movies, gaming, dark rooms Samsung QA55QN85DBULXL Neo QLED Mini LED, Quantum Matrix, best contrast Rs. 1,27,665 Rs. 4,938/month Home theatre, best picture quality View All

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

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Limited-time offers on televisions

Samsung is running summer discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Check current offers before visiting a store.

Brand EMI starting from Max tenure Discount Price range Samsung Rs. 647/month 18 months Up to 35% off Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 9,71,000

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a Samsung TV from Bajaj Finance partner stores

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Follow these steps to get started:

Browse and compare online: Explore Samsung TV models on Bajaj Mall and compare panel type, resolution, and features before visiting a store.

Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get guidance from in-store representatives.

Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.

Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finance website.

Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.

Whether you are comparing Samsung LED vs QLED TVs for a living room in India, looking for the ideal Samsung 55-inch 4K TV under Rs. 70,000 in 2026, or searching for Samsung Neo QLED prices and features in India, Bajaj Finance makes the upgrade affordable.

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.

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