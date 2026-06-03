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SBI Gram Seva project completes one year of interventions in Jharkhand villages

The interventions were completed across five villages—Kauriya, Chukru, Ganke, Dhamdhamwa, and Karma—in Medninagar Sadar Block of Palamu District, Jharkhand.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 01:41 pm IST
By Genesis
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The SBI Gram Seva Project, supported by SBI Foundation and implemented by AIDENT Social Welfare Organisation, has successfully completed one year of impactful interventions across five villages—Kauriya, Chukru, Ganke, Dhamdhamwa, and Karma—in Medninagar Sadar Block of Palamu District, Jharkhand.

The first year of the SBI Gram Seva Project demonstrates significant advancements in rural living standards, focusing on education, health, and environmental sustainability.

Over the past year, the project has significantly improved access to education, healthcare, sanitation, agriculture, digital services, women’s empowerment, and youth development. More than 5,000 villagers have benefited from services provided through the Gram Seva Kendra, which offers Aadhaar, PAN, banking, and government scheme-related services.

A major educational achievement has been the transformation of Teliyabadh High School into a Model School, equipped with smart classrooms, a computer lab, science laboratory, girls’ common room, and open gym. Remedial education support is also being provided across all five villages.

Healthcare services have reached over 2,500 villagers through the SBI Sanjeevani mobile medical unit, while SBI Shalihotra Express has strengthened livestock healthcare through veterinary services and artificial insemination support.

The project has also empowered 56 women through tailoring training at the Prerna Centre, distributed bicycles to girl students, provided self-defence training, supported farmers with agricultural equipment and seeds, and established the Birsa Munda Youth Training Center to prepare rural youth for defence and police recruitment examinations.

 
Home / Genesis / SBI Gram Seva project completes one year of interventions in Jharkhand villages
Home / Genesis / SBI Gram Seva project completes one year of interventions in Jharkhand villages
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