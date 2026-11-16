SEBI opens investor awareness pavilion at India International Trade Fair

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey inaugurated the regulator’s “Bharat Ka Share Bazaar” pavilion at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on November 14. The pavilion, located in Hall No. 4, has been set up with several securities market institutions to promote investor awareness and education. SEBI urged visitors to understand investments, verify offers and assess risks, while warning against scams and unregistered entities.

The annual multi-product fair, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is being held from November 14 to 27. This year’s IITF theme is “Vikas aur Virasat”.

The pavilion presents India’s securities market, whose roots go back more than 150 years, as a contributor to the country’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. It has been set up by SEBI in association with stock exchanges, depositories, market intermediaries and investor education institutions.

Addressing the inauguration, Pandey appreciated the participating institutions’ joint efforts and said he was pleased that the pavilion had expanded since last year, with new participants. He asked institutions to pay close attention to visitor feedback and identify processes that could be simplified and services improved.

Pandey also highlighted SEBI’s “Samajh Se Investing Simple” campaign under Project Jagrook and its “Check, Validate and Verify” safety message. He advised investors to understand an investment, verify its authenticity and assess the risks before making decisions.

The pavilion features an artificial intelligence zone and an Investor Facilitation Camp, where visitors can interact with officials and learn about safe investment practices. Quizzes and games with prizes will also be held throughout the fair.

SEBI said the initiative aims to make financial education interactive and inclusive, while cautioning visitors against illegal money mobilisation schemes, unregistered entities and fraudulent offers, including those circulated through social media and messaging platforms.

The IITF will continue at Bharat Mandapam until November 27.