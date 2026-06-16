The secretary general of the Senegalese Football Federation has told AFP he is confident his country can have a big impact at this year's World Cup despite the "regrettable" decision of US authorities to refuse to issue visas to their supporters.

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Senegal is one of several countries participating at this year's World Cup whose supporters have not been able to travel to follow their team due to the tight immigration restrictions imposed by co-hosts the United States.

The Lions of Teranga are playing their first two group games in the US, beginning against France on Tuesday in New Jersey, where they will also play Norway on June 22.

"It is true that this World Cup is particularly difficult, but you know every country is a sovereign power and has its own rules," Abdoulaye Sow told AFP at the Senegal team base, an hour south of Manhattan.

"The United States has its own laws and regulations and these laws mean that unlike European countries for example we are not able to benefit from the support of many Senegalese people, and many African people, who wanted to come.

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{{^usCountry}} "It is really regrettable. FIFA knew about all this. These are the laws of the United States and we have to respect them." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is really regrettable. FIFA knew about all this. These are the laws of the United States and we have to respect them." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is Senegal's fourth appearance at a World Cup, but it is the first time they have entered a tournament without an official fan group coming to back them at the government's expense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is Senegal's fourth appearance at a World Cup, but it is the first time they have entered a tournament without an official fan group coming to back them at the government's expense. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pape Thiaw's team must overcome that handicap as they aim to live up to their billing as dangerous outsiders in the competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pape Thiaw's team must overcome that handicap as they aim to live up to their billing as dangerous outsiders in the competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The team's best performance to date came in 2002, when they reached the quarter-finals. They reached the last 16 four years ago in Qatar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team's best performance to date came in 2002, when they reached the quarter-finals. They reached the last 16 four years ago in Qatar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It is obvious that the African countries are impacted" by the visa restrictions, said Sow, whose nation are one of a record 10-strong contingent of teams from the continent at the expanded tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is obvious that the African countries are impacted" by the visa restrictions, said Sow, whose nation are one of a record 10-strong contingent of teams from the continent at the expanded tournament. {{/usCountry}}

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"Senegal have been used to having the 12th man behind them. We will be denied that," he added.

"But there are Senegalese people and African people here. And in any case the match will be won on the pitch. And the supporters will not be on the pitch."

- 'Champions of Africa' -

Ranked 16th in the world, a Senegal side still led by former Liverpool star Sadio Mane are itching to get their campaign started.

The last few months have been overshadowed by the controversy of January's Africa Cup of Nations final, which Senegal won 1-0 against Morocco after extra time.

But that was after most of their players walked off the pitch in protest at a late penalty given to Morocco, and the Confederation of African Football later stripped Senegal of their title as a punishment.

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Senegal have taken the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and are awaiting the outcome of their appeal.

"It is clear that until we get the decision of the CAS, Senegal remain the champions of Africa," said Sow.

"We are just focused on the World Cup. For us, the AFCON is behind us. We won it on the pitch, and there is a legal battle ongoing.

"We have faith in the CAS. They will make a decision when the time comes. But that is not our priority right now."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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