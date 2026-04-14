Senior Living: Understanding business models in India’s senior housing

The population of senior citizens in India is projected to reach 191.5 million by 2030. Several factors – like the rise of nuclear families in urban India and the global mobility of children – are altering the traditional care dynamic that the previous generations have been used to. Moreover, economic empowerment is driving a demand for purpose-built housing.

With India’s elderly population projected to reach 191.5 million by 2030 and approximately 15,000 senior living homes expected to be launched by then, the demand for purpose-built housing is no longer a niche requirement.

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To cater to this new demographic, approximately 15,000 senior living homes are expected to be launched in India by 2030. As the real estate sector matures, the conversation has moved beyond traditional old-age homes towards more sophisticated and lifestyle-oriented communities that offer security, wellness and a fulfilling post-retirement life for the elderly.

For investors, developers and families, the primary distinction lies between two core formats, namely Independent Living and Assisted Living. Understanding the operational and financial nuances of these models is essential to navigating a market that analysts project could reach USD 14.14 billion by 2031, growing at a robust CAGR of nearly 26 per cent.

The scale of the opportunity

According to a 2025 JLL-ASLI (Association of Senior Living India) report, the organised senior living market in India is getting ready for significant acceleration. Currently, market penetration stands at approximately 1.3-1.4 per cent, which is significantly lower than the 6 per cent or more seen in mature markets like the United States and Australia. This gap represents a massive untapped potential, as the addressable market of financially independent seniors is forecast to rise to 2.27 million households by 2030, up from 1.57 million in 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} As nuclear family structures become the norm and global workforce mobility increases, the real estate-only model is being replaced by lifestyle-plus-care ecosystems that prioritise long-term wellness over simple shelter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As nuclear family structures become the norm and global workforce mobility increases, the real estate-only model is being replaced by lifestyle-plus-care ecosystems that prioritise long-term wellness over simple shelter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “India is on the cusp of the evolution curve for this sector, we need to shorten the curve, learn from the mistakes of the more “developed” countries of this sector, and leapfrog the evolution,” said Mansur Dalal, an expert on senior living and care, and Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Association of Senior Living India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India is on the cusp of the evolution curve for this sector, we need to shorten the curve, learn from the mistakes of the more “developed” countries of this sector, and leapfrog the evolution,” said Mansur Dalal, an expert on senior living and care, and Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Association of Senior Living India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Understanding the Independent Living model {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Understanding the Independent Living model {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Independent Living currently dominates the Indian market, accounting for approximately 85 per cent of the total organised inventory. This model caters primarily to active seniors, typically in the 60–74 age bracket, who are looking for a maintenance-free lifestyle without compromising their autonomy. Operationally, Independent Living projects are focussed on community and wellness, featuring apartments designed with age-friendly architecture such as anti-skid flooring, grab bars and emergency response systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Independent Living currently dominates the Indian market, accounting for approximately 85 per cent of the total organised inventory. This model caters primarily to active seniors, typically in the 60–74 age bracket, who are looking for a maintenance-free lifestyle without compromising their autonomy. Operationally, Independent Living projects are focussed on community and wellness, featuring apartments designed with age-friendly architecture such as anti-skid flooring, grab bars and emergency response systems. {{/usCountry}}

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The business model relies on providing high-quality amenities such as clubhouses, common dining and 24X7 security to foster social engagement. In terms of revenue, the outright sale or freehold model remains the most popular in India, representing about 62.7 per cent of the market in 2025. Under this arrangement, seniors buy the property as an asset that can be bequeathed or resold. However, rental and lease models are gaining significant traction, with reports citing a CAGR of over 26 per cent for long-lease and rental formats, which offer greater liquidity and flexibility for residents who may not wish to lock in their capital.

“Independent living is becoming a great option as it combines people of similar age with similar needs in an environment where you can follow your passion. Our research is clear that people who live in retirement living have a better quality of life compared to people who do not,” said Ankur Gupta, Director of Ashiana Group, one of the pioneers in this space.

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Understanding the Assisted Living model

Assisted Living accounts for roughly 15-16 per cent of current supply and is designed for seniors who require help with Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), such as bathing, dressing or medication management. Unlike Independent Living, the Assisted Living model is heavily service-dependent and requires a higher staff-to-resident ratio alongside specialised training for caregivers.

This segment often includes facilities like Memory Care for residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia, a sub-sector seeing increased investment as the cohort of seniors aged 75–85 is projected to be the fastest-growing age group in the senior housing market through 2031. The financial structures of Assisted Living facilities often differ from Independent Living because the housing component is secondary to the medical and personal care provided. Most Assisted Living facilities operate on a pure rental or membership basis to accommodate the higher operational costs.

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Institutional investment and regulatory clarity

The total organised supply of senior living units stood at approximately 22,000 by mid-2025, but it is estimated that an investment of USD 4.8-8.4 billion is required by 2030 to meet the rising demand. This influx of capital is being met with a more robust regulatory framework.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has issued Model Guidelines that define physical standards for retirement homes, including mandatory ramps, lifts with audio-visual signalling and 24X7 medical tie-ups.

The implementation has also started at the State-level implementation. For instance, Maharashtra has recently introduced specific regulations under MahaRERA to protect the rights of senior allottees and ensure service-level consistency.

“The most critical aspect for India is the crying need for a separate ministry of seniors. Much smaller countries than ours with miniscule senior population have separate ministries, we have 147 million reasons to do so. India would need to accelerate the switch from only independent living to also include all levels of assisted living, from ownership model to lese/ rental/ deferred fee model. That is how the sector has progressed through the years, globally,” Dalal further said.

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Roadmap for the future

A major catalyst for the industry in late 2025 was the exemption of 18 per cent GST on health and life insurance premiums, a move that lowered the out-of-pocket healthcare costs for seniors, even though the benefit did not trickle down to senior living communities. However, developers continue to push for the recognition of senior living as a separate asset class to unlock further tax benefits and lower the cost of borrowing.

The market is also expanding geographically. While South India currently accounts for about 60 per cent of the market share, cities like Pune, Dehradun and Hyderabad are emerging as high-growth corridors. Ultimately, the choice between assisted and independent living is rarely just a financial one. It is more a clinical and emotional decision. As business models evolve to include more hybrid and rental options, the leaders in this space will be those who successfully blend hospitality with healthcare to ensure India’s silver generation lives with dignity.

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Assisted vs Independent Living, and several other such trends, are dominating real estate discussions in the country today. The India Next – Real Estate Expo, powered by BrickCircle and curated by HT Media, brings together developers, investors, policymakers and industry leaders to decode the future of real estate. The expo is being hosted at Bharat Mandapam on June 26, 27, 28. Click here to find out more.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

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