Mumbai, famously known as the “city that never sleeps” is a city where life rarely slows down.

SleepyCat Mumbai Brings 100-Night Mattress Trial to Shoppers

From early morning commutes and demanding work schedules to late-night plans, the face-paced rhythm of the city keeps people constantly on the move.

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In a lifestyle where every hour of rest matters, getting quality sleep begins with choosing the right mattress, one that completely offers the comfort and support needed to truly unwind at the end of the day.

SleepyCat is looking to change that with its Sleep Studios across Mumbai, where you can take your time to experience different mattresses before making any decision. SleepyCat also offers a 100-night mattress trail, allowing customers to take their chosen mattress home and experience in their own space before deciding whether it is the right fit for them or not.

At its Mumbai stores, you can try several different ranges of mattress across memory foam, latex, and hybrid categories, experiencing differences in firmness, and comfort. The in-store experience gives shoppers an opportunity to understand what really works for their individual sleeping preferences rather than relying solely on product specifications.

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SleepyCat Stores Across Mumbai

{{^usCountry}} SleepyCat currently lists multiple Sleep Studios across Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region, giving customers several locations to experience its mattresses in person. The listed locations include: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SleepyCat currently lists multiple Sleep Studios across Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region, giving customers several locations to experience its mattresses in person. The listed locations include: {{/usCountry}}

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Thane West – Ghodbunder Road, Manpada, Thane West

Bandra West- Hortencia Road, off Linking Road

Andheri West – Laxmi Business Park, New Link Road

Kemps Corner – Gowalia Tank Road, Cumballa Hill

Worli – GM Bhosale Marg, Worli Naka

Mulund West – Vikas Paradise, Bhakti Marg

Borivali West – Shop No. G-37, Satra Park

Virar- Rajbhoomi Sq Shop No 1 apart, Dongre, Aagri Chowk

With physical Sleep Studios complemented by a 100-night home trial, SleepyCat is giving Mumbai shoppers more time and flexibility to make a mattress decision.

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After all, in a city that rarely pauses, sleep is one thing that deserves to be chosen carefully.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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