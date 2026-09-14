Spaniard Mas claims 'special' home Vuelta a Espana triumph

Spanish rider Enric Mas said that his first Vuelta a Espana triumph was "special" after he secured the title on Sunday in Granada.

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The 31-year-old Movistar rider, who took the red jersey after Tadej Pogacar abandoned following a crash on stage eight, held off four-time champion Primoz Roglic to become the first Spaniard to win the Vuelta since Alberto Contador in 2014.

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"It was a long wait and a long way today, but to be honest, it was always special , and this one I think is the special one," said Mas.

"It's just special. It's been a day to remember, a special Vuelta, and it has been wonderful," he continued.

"There's always tension about what could happen, but you saw it all went smoothly, so we're delighted and we enjoyed every kilometre today."

Home favourite Mas, a three-time Vuelta runner-up, finished 2mins 15sec ahead of Roglic in the general classification, with Felix Gall third, a further half-minute behind.

Mas crossed the finish line arm-in-arm with his six Movistar team-mates stretched out beside him.

It was the Spaniard's first ever Grand Tour triumph, which he effectively sealed by limiting his losses to Roglic in the individual time-trial on Thursday and then expanding his lead on Saturday in the last mountain stage.

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{{^usCountry}} "I've dreamed of this and fought for it," said Mas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I've dreamed of this and fought for it," said Mas. {{/usCountry}}

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"I felt some nerves, it was a day with a mix of emotions, all of them positive.

"We have to keep on doing what we're doing, we're sportsmen and it's like this we're thinking about the next objectives and we have no time to enjoy our victories."

Tobias Johannessen won the 21st and final stage in Granada, bringing the three-week Grand Tour to a close.

The Norwegian prevailed in the 112-kilometre stage, which started in a supermarket and featured a series of loops through Granada and around the famous Alhambra palace.

The Uno-X Mobility rider held off Alessandro Romele and Ramses Debruyne in a sprint finish.

The last 9.8km of the race was neutralised earlier on Sunday in agreement with governing body the UCI after riders raised safety concerns, so for the general classification contenders it was a procession to the finish line.

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- Inherited red jersey -

Mas inherited the red jersey from Pogacar after the Slovenian superstar, who was the overwhelming favourite to triumph at the Vuelta for the first time, suffered a severe crash which ended his season.

Five-time Tour de France winner Pogacar was hoping to become only the fourth rider to claim a Tour-Vuelta double in the same season.

A runner-up in 2018, 2021 and 2022, Mas fended off attacks from veteran Roglic and Gall along the way and proved a worthy winner, rising to every challenge.

This was by far his greatest victory in a career in which he has so often been a nearly man.

He has also finished second at the Tour of the Basque Country and the one-day Giro di Lombardia.

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His only previous major win was at the 2022 one-day Giro dell'Emilia.

It was Team Movistar's first Vuelta win since Colombian Nairo Quintana claimed victory in 2016.

"The reality is that the team needed a victory like this, and now we have it," said Mas.

The new Vuelta champion was congratulated by the last Spanish winner.

"Congratulations Enric for your hugely deserved victory in the Vuelta a Espana," wrote Contador on social media network Instagram.

"You fought for so many years and you finally did it, I am very happy for you my friend."

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