The Smile Upgrade Urban India Is Quietly Embracing

The Growing Shift from Metal Braces to Clear Aligners Among Indian Adults

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Nearly ₹2,000 crore.. That is where India’s clear aligner revenue market stood in 2025, with adults forming the largest revenue segment.

For decades, orthodontic treatment in India was essentially a rite of passage for teenagers: metal braces and brackets, monthly tightening appointments, and the social awkwardness that came with the package. Adults, by and large, either lived with their misaligned teeth or quietly decided the window had passed.

Today, that calculus is changing fast. Orthodontics is no longer just a teenage decision, but a growing choice for adults who want a discreet, comfortable, and lifestyle-friendly way to improve their smile.

According to a survey almost 76% of the population preferred being treated with clear aligners rather than opting for traditional metal braces,

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{{^usCountry}} Clear aligners, the transparent, removable trays that gradually reposition misaligned teeth, have moved from a niche premium dental offering to a mainstream treatment, becoming a casual conversation among Indian adults in their twenties, thirties, and beyond. The shift is not incidental or gradual. It reflects something deeper about how urban Indians are now thinking about their health, aesthetics, professional identity, and the importance of keeping themselves as priority. The Invisible Orthodontics Revolution {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clear aligners, the transparent, removable trays that gradually reposition misaligned teeth, have moved from a niche premium dental offering to a mainstream treatment, becoming a casual conversation among Indian adults in their twenties, thirties, and beyond. The shift is not incidental or gradual. It reflects something deeper about how urban Indians are now thinking about their health, aesthetics, professional identity, and the importance of keeping themselves as priority. The Invisible Orthodontics Revolution {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The first appeal of clear aligners for adults is literally their invisibility, exactly opposite of what meat braces offer. For working professionals, they have an image to rescue, impress and convince their peers. For example, lawyers making courtroom appearances, executives on video calls and meetings, doctors seeing patients; the social cost of visible metal braces is non-trivial and takes a big toll on their confidence. Clear aligners sidestep that cost entirely. You straighten your teeth without announcing that you're treating your teeth. This matters in a culture where professional presentation, aesthetics, social appearance carries significant weight, and where adult metal braces have historically carried the faint stigma of either futile or delayed adolescence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first appeal of clear aligners for adults is literally their invisibility, exactly opposite of what meat braces offer. For working professionals, they have an image to rescue, impress and convince their peers. For example, lawyers making courtroom appearances, executives on video calls and meetings, doctors seeing patients; the social cost of visible metal braces is non-trivial and takes a big toll on their confidence. Clear aligners sidestep that cost entirely. You straighten your teeth without announcing that you're treating your teeth. This matters in a culture where professional presentation, aesthetics, social appearance carries significant weight, and where adult metal braces have historically carried the faint stigma of either futile or delayed adolescence. {{/usCountry}}

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But discretion alone does not explain the surge. After all, lingual braces (fitted to the inner surface of teeth) have offered invisibility for years and never broke through the same way.

The revolution lead by any product is never associated by any one feature, but with a bunch of favorable perks that the audience had been waiting for long. Brand like Illusion Aligners understood this need. Hence, came up with convergence of several forces like aesthetics, cost, safety, comfort, and surety of outcomes arriving at the same time, fulfilling the void in orthodontics with combination of patient requirements, digital technology and material science.

The Video Call Effect

The pandemic did something unexpected to dental self-awareness. When millions of Indians shifted to remote work and began spending hours staring at their own faces on video calls, a quiet reckoning followed. Smile asymmetries and crowded teeth, imperfections that had always existed but had never been so persistently visible suddenly became hard to ignore. Orthodontists across metro cities report a notable uptick in adult consultations that correlates precisely with the post-2020 period. The front camera, it turns out, is a powerful motivator.

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This is not vanity in the pejorative sense. There is credible evidence linking dental aesthetics with self-confidence, and self-confidence with professional performance. For a generation that has been told, consistently, that they are the most competitive cohort in Indian history, optimizing every personal variable starts to feel less like indulgence and more like strategy.

The Economics Have Shifted

Until recently, clear aligners in India were priced largely out of reach for the middle-class. But now treatments could cost anywhere between ₹50 thousand and ₹3 lakh, a figure that placed them out of the luxury category. Several forces have compressed that gap. Domestic manufacturers have entered a market previously dominated by multinational brands. Aligner companies like Illusion Aligners have introduced ZERO cost EMI schemes for clear aligners that spread costs over a couple of months.

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The result is that the cost of clear aligners are no longer exclusively for a South Mumbai or South Delhi conversation. Clinics in Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are reporting consistent adult demand. The aspiring middle class, DINK households, young professionals with disposable income and strong opinions about their appearance has discovered that teeth are now something you can work on in your thirties, forties, and fifties, without it being a big deal.

The Instagram Feedback Loop

Social media's role in this shift is impossible to ignore, though it is more nuanced than the obvious narrative of "influencers pushing aligners." What Instagram and LinkedIn have actually done is normalize the before-and-after. Indian adults see peers; real peers, not celebrities and UGCs documenting aligner journeys, posting progress photographs, discussing treatment timelines without self-consciousness. The taboo around admitting you are getting orthodontic work as an adult has essentially dissolved online.

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Simultaneously, the cosmetic dentistry industry has become significantly more sophisticated in its digital marketing. AI-powered smile simulations tools that show you what your post-treatment results might look like before you commit are being used by clinics to convert consultations into treatments. The ability to see the outcome before investing is psychologically powerful, particularly for a decision that involves both money and months of mild inconvenience.

The Limits of the Trend

The honest version of this story also includes its constraints. Clear aligners are not as easy and cake walk as it looks; they have their own sets of possibilities, if the discipline is not followed properly. First of all, compliance is the key to success if you are getting aligners treatment, a strict wear of 20-22 hours is mandatory to get the achievable results, there is no holiday to bunk the rule. Sometimes it may happen that clear aligners need supportive therapy as well for very complicated cases. But at the end what stays consistent is the intent of patients to get straight teeth in the most comfortable manner, without any social drama, food restrictions, age barrier, and mainly metal wires in the mouth that often emerge up emergency visit to dentist every now and then! Some patients who feel reassured by seeing other patients’ progress, but who themselves underestimate the importance of discipline, often end up with suboptimal results.

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There is also the question of access. The boom is concentrated in Tier 1 and upper Tier 2 cities. For the vast majority of India's adult population, orthodontic treatment of any kind remains financially and geographically inaccessible. The clear aligner conversation, for all its momentum, is still largely happening in air-conditioned offices and co-working spaces.

Story In a Nutshell

The clear aligner trend in India is not just a small change in the way dental treatment is perceived; it reflects a broader shift toward healthcare awareness. Adult Indians are increasingly willing to invest in themselves, in their health, appearance, and overall wellbeing; in ways that previous generations often were not, whether for financial, cultural, or psychological reasons

The de-stigmatization of cosmetic improvement, the rise of preventive health thinking, and the growing sense that one's third, fourth, and fifth decade need not be a period of aesthetic maintenance but of genuine transformation and staying in a better health.

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Straight teeth, at some level, have always been about more than teeth. In India right now, they are about who the urban adult class believes it is becoming.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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