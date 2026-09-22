Every year, thousands of students walk out of college with one question on their mind: How do I get into investment banking?

The Skills Gap in Investment Banking and How The WallStreet School Is Bridging It

Most of them start looking for an answer in the wrong place. They look at degrees, colleges and CGPAs as if these alone will open the door. They don't. They get you the interview. What gets you the offer is something else entirely.

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So before chasing another qualification, it's worth asking a more useful question: what skills does investment banking actually require and how do you build them?

First, the Opportunity: How Big Is the Demand and Is the Supply Keeping Up?

It helps to understand the scale of what's happening before talking about how to break in.

India's investment banking industry is in the middle of a genuine boom. More than 190 mainboard companies are currently in the IPO pipeline, with 84 having already secured SEBI approval, together looking to raise close to ₹1.14 trillion. Global banks are backing this up with their own projections Kotak Mahindra Capital and Goldman Sachs expect 2026 IPO fundraising in India to touch as much as $25 billion, roughly 14% higher than the year before, while JPMorgan expects proceeds to stay above $20 billion for the next few years. Add rising cross-border M&A activity and steady GDP growth and demand for skilled investment banking professionals in India is being described as higher than it has ever been.

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{{^usCountry}} Hiring is no longer concentrated in one city either. While Mumbai remains the centre of front-office investment banking, cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Pune are growing fast as hubs for analytics, valuation support and transaction advisory roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hiring is no longer concentrated in one city either. While Mumbai remains the centre of front-office investment banking, cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Pune are growing fast as hubs for analytics, valuation support and transaction advisory roles. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's the part freshers should pay attention to: supply hasn't caught up with demand, not where it actually matters. Degree-holders aren't in short supply. Candidates who can do the work from day one are.

That gap is exactly the opportunity for anyone willing to close it. The Skills That Actually Matter

Walk into any entry-level investment banking interview and the questions stop being theoretical fairly quickly. Can you build a financial model? Can you value a company and defend the assumptions behind that valuation? Can you work through a case study without freezing the moment it stops resembling a textbook problem?

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These aren't trick questions. They're the actual job. And here's the uncomfortable part: most degree programmes, however rigorous, don't require you to do this work before you graduate. They teach you the concepts, discounted cash flow, comparable company analysis, deal structuring, but rarely make you sit down and build a working model from a blank spreadsheet, under time pressure, with someone asking why? after every number.

That's the gap. Not a gap in intelligence or effort, a gap in Practice.

The Career Paths Into Investment Banking

There's no single route in and that's worth knowing early, because it removes a lot of unnecessary anxiety.

An MBA is the most visible path, with campus placements acting as the primary funnel into banking roles. A CA or CFA is another route, both carry strong credibility and force a certain depth of financial knowledge, even if they weren't designed with banking interviews specifically in mind. Internships are a third option, though there's a catch: landing a good one usually requires you to already show some practical skill, which is exactly what many candidates are still trying to build.

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And then there's a fourth, less talked-about route, focused, Practical Training in Financial Modelling and Investment banking itself. Instead of learning finance in the abstract, this path has you build the models, run the valuations and work through the case studies directly.

There's also a fifth path that doesn't get talked about enough: Starting Right After Graduation, without waiting for another degree first. A B.Com, BBA or even a non-commerce graduate can step directly into an analyst role, ideally in the valuation domain and start building real deal and modelling experience from day one. This early start matters more than it might seem: two or three years of hands-on valuation work on the job teaches you things no classroom can and it puts you ahead of peers who spend that same window collecting another qualification instead of experience.

Here Are the Roles You Can Actually Target in Investment Banking

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Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A): The classic deal-advisory role helping companies buy, sell or merge, through valuation, deal structuring and the pitch materials behind every transaction.

Equity Research: Analysts study public companies, build earnings models and publish recommendations. Suits anyone who enjoys sector analysis and writing alongside modelling.

ECM/DCM: These teams help companies raise money ECM via IPOs and QIPs, DCM via bonds and structured debt. ECM hiring is rising fast with India's active IPO pipeline.

Restructuring and Special Situations: A specialised area covering companies in financial distress restructuring debt, advising on turnarounds or insolvency processes.

Private Equity: IInvest in mature, privately held businesses, acquiring majority stakes using equity and debt (leveraged buyouts), and exit through a sale, secondary buyout, or IPO. They target returns in the range of 20 to 25% IRR.

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Asset Management: Asset managers manage money for individuals and institutions. They research companies, analysing markets, evaluating securities and making informed investment decisions.

Hedge Funds: Hedge funds pool capital to generate absolute returns using strategies like long/short equity, leverage and derivatives. They aim to maximize returns while limiting risk by hedging their market positions.

Where Does the Degree Fit In?

Nowhere does this article suggest a degree doesn't matter. It does, it opens doors, builds credibility and in some cases is a hard requirement for certain roles or firms.

But a degree tells an employer what you studied. It doesn't tell them what you can do. And when two candidates walk into the same interview with similar academic backgrounds, that second question, what can you do is usually what decides the outcome.

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This is also why investment banking isn't and shouldn't be closed off to non-commerce students. Engineers, science graduates, career-switchers, all of them can build a path in, provided they're willing to put in the work of demonstrating job-ready skills. A recruiter evaluating a financial model doesn't usually ask what you studied in college. They ask whether the model is right.

Closing the Gap: How The WallStreet School Approaches It

This is precisely the gap The WallStreet School has built its programme around since 2009.

It was founded by Manoj Goel and Himanshu Jain, both CAs who had worked at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey respectively before stepping away to build something different. What they noticed from inside those firms stayed with them: plenty of bright, hardworking graduates arrived with strong academic knowledge, but struggled the moment they had to apply it to a real problem. The issue was never intelligence. It was the absence of practical experience

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That observation shaped the programme's core philosophy, don't just prepare for the exam, prepare for the job. In practice, that means students at The WallStreet School don't just learn what a DCF is but they build one. They don't just study financial statements - they work inside them, inside a live model. They don't just read about M&A, they learn how real transactions get analysed and valued, case by case.

The programme is built around the areas that actually show up in interviews and on the job: financial modelling, valuation, investment banking fundamentals, case studies and interview preparation.

Starting with just two students in 2009, The WallStreet School says it has since trained more than 52,220 students and placed over 13,600 of them in finance roles at firms including Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, EY, KPMG and Nomura.

The Bottom Line

The gap between knowing finance and doing finance is real, but it isn't permanent and it isn't a reflection of ability. It closes with deliberate, practical work: building models, running valuations and getting comfortable defending your assumptions under pressure.

You don't need to collect qualification after qualification before you start on that work. You need a route that fits your background and the discipline to actually practise the skills the job will ask of you on day one.

Because in the end, a career in investment banking shouldn't depend only on where you studied. It should depend on what you can do.

For personalized guidance on the right finance course for your career, visit www.thewallstreetschool.com/ or call +91 9355057509.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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