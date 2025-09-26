Time to upgrade: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers deals on premium smartwatches

Smartwatches have become more than just accessories; they’re personal assistants, fitness trackers, and style statements rolled into one. But with countless models crowding the market, it’s easy to get lost in the details and end up with something that doesn’t quite fit your needs. Discover affordable smartwatches with this Big Billion Days on Flipkart.

Flipkart is making that decision easier this Big Billion Days sale, bringing some of the most popular round mid-to-large size smartwatches at prices that are hard to resist. Whether you want to stay on top of your health, take calls on the move, or simply upgrade your everyday look, these watches promise to deliver without burning a hole in your pocket.

Here’s a closer look at the top deals:

Best Smartwatches Regular Price Sale Price BBD Sale Price realme Watch S2 ₹4,999 ₹3,999 From ₹2,599 Fire-Boltt Legacy ₹1,999 ₹1,899 From ₹1,599 Noise Evolve 4 ₹2,999 ₹2,799 From ₹2,199 GOBOULT Crown R Pro ₹1,999 ₹1,899 From ₹1,599 boAt Ultima Prime ₹1,999 ₹1,899 Just ₹1,699 Fastrack Optimus 2 Pro ₹2,599 ₹2,599 Just ₹2,099* View All Prev Next

For the Dependable Performer

realme Watch S2

If you’re the kind of person who hates charging devices every other night, the realme Watch S2 is your match. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display keeps everything crisp and vibrant, while the Super AI Engine ensures smooth performance. And the biggest win? A battery that stretches up to 20 days on a single charge. Priced at just ₹2,599 during the sale, it’s a powerhouse for those who value reliability.

For the Multi-Tasker

Fire-Boltt Legacy

Between juggling work calls, family time, and your own wellness, this smartwatch keeps up with your pace. The AMOLED display is sharp, Bluetooth calling makes it easy to answer on the go, and wireless charging keeps it hassle-free. With stress monitoring and 24/7 heart rate tracking, it also nudges you towards healthier choices. All of this at just ₹1,599 makes it a solid everyday companion.

For Those Looking to Stand Out

Noise Evolve 4

Sometimes, it’s not just about function but also form. The Noise Evolve 4 offers a 1.46-inch AMOLED Always-On Display with a sleek design that looks as good in the office as it does at a dinner out. Add Bluetooth calling into the mix, and you’ve got style and convenience in one package. At ₹2,199, it’s a pick for those who like their gadgets to double up as fashion accessories.

For the Fitness-Focused

GOBOULT Crown R Pro

If your day isn’t complete without hitting your step goal or squeezing in a workout, the Crown R Pro is built for you. Its 120+ sports modes cover everything from running and yoga to cycling and HIIT. The 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display keeps stats clear, while Bluetooth calling ensures you don’t miss a thing mid-session. Sturdy with its zinc alloy frame and priced at just ₹1,599, it’s a fitness buddy worth strapping on.

For the Customisation Lovers

boAt Ultima Prime

Smartwatches don’t have to be one-size-fits-all. With the boAt Ultima Prime, you get personalised nudges that adapt to your routine, and a functional crown that makes navigation feel natural. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display adds clarity, and at just ₹1,699, it’s an affordable way to make your smartwatch truly yours.

For Speed and Smoothness

Fastrack Optimus 2 Pro

If you’re impatient with lag or delays, the Fastrack Optimus 2 Pro will impress. With its advanced, blazing-fast UI, navigation is buttery smooth. The Always-On Display keeps essentials visible, while the metal case and working crown give it a premium edge. At ₹2,099*, it’s a smartwatch that brings both polish and performance to the table.

Your Moment to Make the Switch

Every year, Flipkart Big Billion Days is the perfect chance to refresh your tech essentials without overspending. This year’s lineup of round to large-sized smartwatches blends premium features with affordability, covering performance, design, health tracking, and more.

So whether you’re chasing fitness goals, need to stay connected on the move, or simply want to elevate your style, there’s a smartwatch waiting for you at a price you’ll love.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.