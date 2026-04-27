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Tornado in northern Texas leaves at least 1 dead and destroys multiple homes

Tornado in northern Texas leaves at least 1 dead and destroys multiple homes

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 12:03 am IST
AP |
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RUNAWAY BAY, Texas — A slow-moving severe thunderstorm produced a tornado that left at least one person dead in northern Texas and displaced at least 20 families, with many homes sustaining major damage, authorities said Sunday.

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Emergency responders worked through Saturday night and Sunday in the town of Runaway Bay to clear debris in order to reach damaged homes and provide medical care where needed, Wise County Judge J.D. Clark, who serves as the county’s chief executive, told a news conference.

“Access has been difficult due to blocked roadways and downed utilities, but crews have continued pushing forward to reach those in need,” Clark said. “Roads in the affected area will remain closed by law enforcement to ensure safety and allow emergency crews to manage the scene without obstruction.”

The storm also hit Springtown, where Parker County Assistant Fire Chief David Pruitt told KXAS-TV that a person had died. Pruitt did not immediately respond to a phone and email message from The Associated Press.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Genesis / Tornado in northern Texas leaves at least 1 dead and destroys multiple homes
Home / Genesis / Tornado in northern Texas leaves at least 1 dead and destroys multiple homes
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