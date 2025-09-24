US veterans confident in four Ryder Cup rookies

Just because they have never played in a Ryder Cup before does not mean newcomers can't play well enough to make a crucial difference in this week's showdown at Bethpage Black. HT Image

The United States team boasts 12 players ranked in the world top 23 and has four rookies in third-ranked Russell Henley, US Open winner J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young.

"All these guys that are rookies, they performed at the highest level when they needed to to make the team," US captain Keegan Bradley said. "Being a bubble guy, I think, is the hardest amount of pressure I've ever played under.

"If you can go out there and win under those conditions, you can play well anywhere."

Europe captain Luke Donald returns 11 of 12 players from a 2023 win at Rome, the lone newcomer being Dane Rasmus Hojgaard, replacing twin brother Nicolai in the lineup.

"Embrace the week as much as possible. You never know when it's going to be your last," Donald advised rookies. "Being here is great, but it's your opportunity to contribute now. It's one thing to qualify, but you're here to help the team."

World number six Spaun snapped a three-year win drought in a major way and lost twice in playoffs, including to Europe star Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship. He has sought advice from Cup veterans.

"Just trying to pick their brains," Spaun said. "I just want to know how they feel, so I can get an estimation of how I'll most likely feel. The common theme is everyone is very nervous, so if you feel nervous, don't worry, everyone else is as well."

Justin Thomas, making a team-best fourth Cup start with seven wins in 13 matches, gave Spaun sage advice.

"He's like, you earned your spot on this team, don't feel like this is a handout or a pick. You have a major that a lot of us are very jealous of and you deserve to be on this team," Spaun said. "Hearing that has helped me feel like I fit in more as a core player than a rookie... so that's huge for my confidence."

- Bring our A-game -

Henley won his fifth career title in March at Bay Hill, shared second at the Tour Championship and had 10 top-10 finishes this season.

"I'm still kind of pinching myself," Henley said. "This is a dream come true. I'm just so excited and thankful. I feel like a little kid or something. It's really fun."

Griffin won at Colonial and in the PGA pairs event at New Orleans this year and was second two weeks ago in a final Cup tuneup, his 11th top-10 showing this year.

"We're going to have to bring our A-game and play really well," Griffin said.

Young won his first PGA title at last month's Wyndham Championship and has eight top-10 efforts in 2025.

Two-time major winner Xander Schauffele, who has played only twice since July, says he is seeking help as much as giving tips.

"I'm just trying to get some advice from them. They've been kicking my ass all year and playing unbelievable golf. That goes for all our rookies on this team," Schauffele said.

"If they have any questions, I try to help them, but they're very accomplished and I'm not too worried about them."

js/bb