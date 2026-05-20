Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves 1,344 crore for infrastructure, tourism and welfare projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative sanctions worth ₹1,344 crore for a wide range of infrastructure, tourism, irrigation, electricity and welfare-related projects across the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the 26th Central Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

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According to an official statement, the approvals include projects linked to electricity distribution, drinking water supply, irrigation facilities, tourism infrastructure, parking projects, residential and non-residential buildings, district plans and conservation of the indigenous Badri cow.

Among the key approvals, the Chief Minister sanctioned the remaining ₹63.62 lakh for construction of a tubewell in Vikasnagar Colony in Nainital district’s Bithoria No. 1 area. He also approved the release of the first instalment of ₹2 crore for establishment of electricity substations in the Saryu Valley and Shama areas under Kapkot assembly constituency in Bageshwar district against a total sanctioned amount of ₹6.54 crore.

In Dehradun Cantonment assembly constituency, the government approved release of ₹1.96 crore as the first instalment for bunch cable work in remaining uncovered areas against a sanctioned amount of ₹4.92 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister also approved ₹25 lakh for beautification of Dr BR Ambedkar Park and pond in Darau village of Kichha assembly constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district. Push on rural infrastructure and Badri cow conservation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister also approved ₹25 lakh for beautification of Dr BR Ambedkar Park and pond in Darau village of Kichha assembly constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district. Push on rural infrastructure and Badri cow conservation {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami approved ₹3.85 crore for construction of a non-residential office building for the Rural Construction Department in Raitoli village of Rudraprayag district, with ₹1.54 crore sanctioned as the first instalment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami approved ₹3.85 crore for construction of a non-residential office building for the Rural Construction Department in Raitoli village of Rudraprayag district, with ₹1.54 crore sanctioned as the first instalment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The state government also approved ₹30.03 crore for conservation and promotion of the indigenous Badri cow in Bhararisain under the Animal Husbandry Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government also approved ₹30.03 crore for conservation and promotion of the indigenous Badri cow in Bhararisain under the Animal Husbandry Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In another major approval, the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹4.39 crore for operation of special services and sanitation work at the newly constructed district court complex in Dehradun through NBCC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another major approval, the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹4.39 crore for operation of special services and sanitation work at the newly constructed district court complex in Dehradun through NBCC. {{/usCountry}}

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The government has also placed ₹1,018 crore earmarked under district plans for the financial year 2026-27 at the disposal of all district magistrates for implementation of local development works.

Tourism, power subsidy and parking projects approved

The Chief Minister approved release of ₹27.74 crore under the electricity tariff subsidy provision for domestic consumers for the financial year 2026-27.

Under the Annual State Plan, ₹150 crore was released as the first instalment against the ₹478.88 crore provisioned for externally aided projects financed by the Asian Development Bank through PITKUL. An additional ₹45 crore was released for PFC-funded under-construction and operational schemes.

Dhami also approved release of the remaining ₹55 crore against the ₹110 crore grant provisioned for the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board.

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Among tourism-related approvals, the government sanctioned construction of nine igloo huts at Nabidhang camp on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route in Pithoragarh district.

The Chief Minister further approved ₹83.64 lakh for construction of a parking facility at Jamnikhal in Tehri Garhwal district and ₹1 crore for the Ukhimath Pinglapani scheme.

The state government also approved ₹2.84 crore as the state share under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana for the Lakhwar multipurpose project.

Dhami pays tribute to former CM BC Khanduri

After returning from Chhattisgarh, Dhami visited the Basant Vihar residence of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and former Union Minister Major General BC Khanduri and paid tributes to the veteran leader.

The Chief Minister described Khanduri as a disciplined soldier, efficient administrator and popular leader whose contribution towards strengthening governance and transparency in Uttarakhand would always be remembered.

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Dhami met Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri and other family members and expressed condolences, calling the veteran leader’s demise an irreparable loss not only for the family but also for Uttarakhand and the country.

Dhami attends Central Zonal Council meeting in Bastar

Dhami also participated in the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

During the meeting, discussions were held on inter-state coordination, internal security, infrastructure development and implementation of welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister raised issues related to preparations for the 2027 Nanda Raj Jat Yatra and Kumbh Mela, stressing the need for coordinated support between the Centre and states to manage security, transport, infrastructure and pilgrim facilities.

Dhami also stressed stronger coordination among border states, disaster management preparedness and measures to tackle cybercrime through better technological integration and information-sharing.

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