Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls for energy conservation, support for local products in line with PM Modi’s appeal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged citizens to conserve energy resources and adopt responsible consumption practices, echoing PM Modi’s recent appeal, saying such measures were essential for strengthening the country’s economy and advancing the vision of a self-reliant India.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses an event in Dehradun.(@pushkardhami X)

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According to an official statement, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to citizens was aimed not only at economic savings but also at building an “Atmanirbhar” and empowered India through collective public participation.

CM Dhami said conserving energy resources while keeping national interest paramount was a collective responsibility of all citizens. He added that individual behavioural changes and small public commitments could together make a meaningful contribution to the national economy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal is not only for economic savings, but also an important step towards building a self-reliant and empowered India,” the CM said, according to the statement.

Appeal for behavioural and consumption changes

The Chief Minister listed several measures that citizens could voluntarily adopt to support the national economy and reduce resource consumption.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the statement, CM Dhami appealed to people to: Avoid unnecessary foreign travel

Give priority to local and indigenous products

Use public transport to reduce petrol and diesel consumption

Conserve electricity and other energy resources

Refrain from purchasing gold jewellery for one year

Promote the use of natural manure instead of chemical fertilisers in farming

Use edible oil judiciously {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the statement, CM Dhami appealed to people to: Avoid unnecessary foreign travel

Give priority to local and indigenous products

Use public transport to reduce petrol and diesel consumption

Conserve electricity and other energy resources

Refrain from purchasing gold jewellery for one year

Promote the use of natural manure instead of chemical fertilisers in farming

Use edible oil judiciously {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami said even such “small pledges” could collectively strengthen the country’s economic resilience and reduce unnecessary expenditure and imports. ‘Vocal for Local’ can succeed only through public participation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami said even such “small pledges” could collectively strengthen the country’s economic resilience and reduce unnecessary expenditure and imports. ‘Vocal for Local’ can succeed only through public participation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister said the people of Uttarakhand, often referred to as Devbhoomi, had historically remained at the forefront in matters of national interest and public service. He said the vision of “Vocal for Local” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” could succeed only when every citizen contributed at an individual level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister said the people of Uttarakhand, often referred to as Devbhoomi, had historically remained at the forefront in matters of national interest and public service. He said the vision of “Vocal for Local” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” could succeed only when every citizen contributed at an individual level. {{/usCountry}}

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“The people of Devbhoomi have always remained ahead in serving national interests. The resolve of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat can succeed only when every citizen contributes at their own level,” he said.

Dhami also expressed confidence that people in the state would turn the prime minister’s appeal into a public movement through widespread participation and awareness.

Focus on self-reliance and resource conservation

The statement said the Chief Minister linked energy conservation and reduced dependence on imports with the broader national push towards self-reliance under the leadership of PM Modi. He said the country was moving rapidly towards self-reliance and that greater citizen participation would further strengthen the initiative.

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