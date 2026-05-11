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Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls for energy conservation, support for local products in line with PM Modi’s appeal

Echoing PM Modi's appeal, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami urged citizens to conserve energy, use public transport and prioritise local products.

Published on: May 11, 2026 01:22 pm IST
By Genesis
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged citizens to conserve energy resources and adopt responsible consumption practices, echoing PM Modi’s recent appeal, saying such measures were essential for strengthening the country’s economy and advancing the vision of a self-reliant India.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addresses an event in Dehradun.(@pushkardhami X)

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to citizens was aimed not only at economic savings but also at building an “Atmanirbhar” and empowered India through collective public participation.

CM Dhami said conserving energy resources while keeping national interest paramount was a collective responsibility of all citizens. He added that individual behavioural changes and small public commitments could together make a meaningful contribution to the national economy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal is not only for economic savings, but also an important step towards building a self-reliant and empowered India,” the CM said, according to the statement.

Appeal for behavioural and consumption changes

The Chief Minister listed several measures that citizens could voluntarily adopt to support the national economy and reduce resource consumption.

“The people of Devbhoomi have always remained ahead in serving national interests. The resolve of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat can succeed only when every citizen contributes at their own level,” he said.

Dhami also expressed confidence that people in the state would turn the prime minister’s appeal into a public movement through widespread participation and awareness.

Focus on self-reliance and resource conservation

The statement said the Chief Minister linked energy conservation and reduced dependence on imports with the broader national push towards self-reliance under the leadership of PM Modi. He said the country was moving rapidly towards self-reliance and that greater citizen participation would further strengthen the initiative.

 
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Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls for energy conservation, support for local products in line with PM Modi’s appeal
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls for energy conservation, support for local products in line with PM Modi’s appeal
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