Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday flagged in four successful mountaineering expeditions conducted by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi, including a joint expedition to Mount Aconcagua with the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS), Pahalgam.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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Congratulating the mountaineers at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, Dhami praised their courage, discipline, technical skills and team spirit in difficult high-altitude conditions. He said the achievements could encourage young people in Uttarakhand and across the country to take up adventure activities.

The joint NIM-JIM&WS expedition to Mount Aconcagua in Argentina was led by Colonel Hem Chandra Singh. The six-member team successfully reached the 6,961-metre summit on February 22, 2026. The expedition had earlier been flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from South Block in New Delhi.

The NIM Nun-Kun Expedition 2026 was led by institute principal Colonel S.S. Rajpurohit. The team successfully climbed the 7,077-metre Mount Kun on August 15. It subsequently scaled the 5,908-metre Mount Delta-41 on August 26 and the 7,135-metre Mount Nun on August 31.

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{{^usCountry}} The three summits are part of the Nun-Kun mountain range, with the team completing ascents of all three during the same expedition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three summits are part of the Nun-Kun mountain range, with the team completing ascents of all three during the same expedition. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said NIM has developed a significant presence in mountaineering, adventure sports, youth development and high-altitude training. He said the institute’s programmes help young people develop mountaineering skills as well as leadership, discipline and the ability to operate in challenging conditions.

He also said Uttarakhand’s geography offers considerable scope for mountaineering and adventure tourism. According to the state government, successful expeditions can encourage youth participation in adventure sports while contributing to the state’s profile nationally and internationally.

Special Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Amit Kumar Sinha, along with NIM and JIM&WS officials and expedition members, attended the event.