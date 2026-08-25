Uttarakhand CM Dhami flags slow progress on ropeway projects, sets November 9 deadline

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed displeasure over the slow progress of various ropeway projects in the state and directed implementing agencies to accelerate work, saying visible progress must be achieved by November 9, the state’s foundation day.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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Reviewing the projects at his residence on Monday, Dhami directed all implementing agencies to submit detailed progress reports to the chief secretary within 15 days. He said he would review the projects again soon and made it clear that unnecessary delays would not be accepted.

The chief minister directed district magistrates to regularly monitor proposed and ongoing ropeway projects and maintain continuous coordination with implementing agencies. Issues related to land, forest land transfer, departmental approvals and other hurdles should be resolved through coordination between the concerned departments and agencies, he said.

Dhami said ropeway connectivity was particularly important for Uttarakhand given its geographical conditions. It would improve access to religious and tourist destinations, reduce pressure on roads and create employment and self-employment opportunities locally, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting reviewed projects being handled by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Urban Infrastructure and Buildings Construction Corporation (UKMRC) and the tourism department. The first phase includes 11 proposed NHLML ropeway projects and the second phase six projects. Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib projects among those reviewed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting reviewed projects being handled by National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Urban Infrastructure and Buildings Construction Corporation (UKMRC) and the tourism department. The first phase includes 11 proposed NHLML ropeway projects and the second phase six projects. Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib projects among those reviewed {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami directed officials to expedite work related to the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib ropeways. The proposed projects are 12.90 km and 12.40 km long respectively and are expected to make pilgrim travel easier.

He also reviewed the Nainital and Dehradun-Mussoorie ropeway projects. He said the Nainital project could provide better transport options and ease congestion at the major tourist destination, while the Dehradun-Mussoorie ropeway could offer an alternative during the peak tourism season.

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The chief minister also reviewed proposed ropeways at Yamunotri, Purnagiri and Kunjapuri, along with an integrated ropeway project proposed in Haridwar and the Triveni Ghat-Neelkanth proposal. He directed officials to resolve pending matters on priority.

Dhami said passenger safety, environmental balance and future requirements must remain central to all projects. He reiterated that progress should be visible on the ground by November 9, rather than remaining limited to administrative procedures.