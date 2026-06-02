...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Hands Appointment Letters to 276 Candidates Across Departments

The recruits have been selected for the Forest, Technical Education, Women Empowerment and Child Development, and Town and Country Planning departments.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 10:41 am IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday distributed appointment letters to 276 newly selected candidates across four state government departments, reiterating the government's commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributes appointment letters to newly selected candidates at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun on Monday.

The appointment letter distribution ceremony was held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. The selected candidates include 109 recruits in the Forest Department, 88 in the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department, 65 in the Technical Education Department and 14 in the Town and Country Planning Department.

Congratulating the candidates, Dhami said receiving an appointment letter marks not only a personal achievement but also the beginning of a responsibility towards public service. He noted that the success of the candidates reflected years of hard work, discipline and perseverance.

The Chief Minister said the state government has taken several steps to make recruitment processes transparent, fair and accountable. He highlighted the implementation of the state's anti-cheating law, describing it as one of the strictest measures against examination malpractice in the country.

 
government news
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami Hands Appointment Letters to 276 Candidates Across Departments
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami Hands Appointment Letters to 276 Candidates Across Departments
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.