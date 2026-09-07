Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches ‘Manorama Krishi Rakshak’ app for farmers

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday launched the farmer-focused mobile application ‘Manorama Krishi Rakshak’, developed by the Manorama Dabral Jan Kalyan Samiti, at the CM Camp Office. Dhami said the application could be useful for farmers and self-help groups by making agricultural information and services easier to access through modern technology.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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He congratulated the organisation and said better use of technology can help farmers receive essential agricultural information and services conveniently.

Weather alerts and AI-based crop support

According to representatives of the Manorama Dabral Jan Kalyan Samiti, the app seeks to provide real-time weather information and alerts, crop-specific agricultural advice, AI-based crop disease identification, agriculture and market information, and transport and logistics-related facilities on a single digital platform.

The app also includes facilities aimed at connecting self-help groups and rural enterprises with markets. The committee said the application was developed keeping farmers’ practical requirements in mind.

Digital support from farm production to markets

The initiative aims to provide farmers with digital support across the agricultural value chain, from production to market access. By bringing weather updates, crop advice, disease identification, market information and logistics-related assistance onto one platform, the app seeks to make technology more useful for farmers in their daily activities.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister said such initiatives can contribute to making agricultural services more accessible and strengthening technology use in farming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister said such initiatives can contribute to making agricultural services more accessible and strengthening technology use in farming. {{/usCountry}}

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Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, Kamla Dabral, Rajesh Dabral, Anshul, Pranjal Naudiyal and Surveer Singh Kathait of the Manorama Dabral Jan Kalyan Samiti were present at the launch.

The application also links rural enterprises with digital tools, potentially helping them access information and markets more efficiently for their routine agricultural needs and planning and access.