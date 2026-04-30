...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Uttarakhand CM Dhami marks 25 years of Forest Development Corporation, announces Kumaon office

The chief minister marked 25 years of Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation (UFDC), announced expansion into Kumaon. 

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:52 am IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the silver jubilee celebrations of the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation (UFDC) and announced that a new office of the corporation will be opened in the Kumaon region.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami launched a mobile app to streamline timber sales and forest goods auctions, while emphasising a balance between ecology and economy.

Speaking at the event held at the chief minister’s residence, Dhami said the proposed Kumaon office would strengthen the corporation’s reach. He also directed officials to bring a proposal to the Cabinet for installing bee boxes in forest areas to promote honey production, as per an official release.

During the programme, students, children of corporation employees, who scored over 75% in board examinations were felicitated.

Launch of Himkashth app

The chief minister launched the “Himkashth” mobile application, which will enable online sale of timber and auction of forest goods. He said digital initiatives such as e-auction systems have improved ease of doing business in the sector and reflect the state government’s push towards technology-driven governance, the release stated.

Ecology and economy balance

CM Dhami also appealed to tourists and pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand to avoid littering in forest and religious areas, stressing that small efforts can contribute significantly to environmental conservation.

Several public representatives and senior officials were present at the event.

 
government news
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami marks 25 years of Forest Development Corporation, announces Kumaon office
Home / Genesis / Uttarakhand CM Dhami marks 25 years of Forest Development Corporation, announces Kumaon office
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.