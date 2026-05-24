Uttarakhand CM distributes appointment letters to 483 candidates in irrigation and agriculture departments

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, May 22, distributed appointment letters to 483 selected candidates for various posts in the irrigation and agriculture departments at the Chief Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister’s camp office.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributes appointment letters to candidates selected for irrigation and agriculture department posts at an event in Dehradun on Friday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the state government, 473 appointments were made in the irrigation department and 10 in the agriculture department.

During the programme, the chief minister paid tribute to former Uttarakhand chief minister and retired Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri and referred to his vision of creating opportunities for youth based on merit and hard work.

Dhami said the appointment letters reflected the efforts and commitment of the selected candidates and expressed confidence that they would contribute to the development of the state through public service. He also said transparent recruitment processes help ensure that qualified candidates enter the system.

The chief minister highlighted the implementation of the state’s anti-cheating law for recruitment examinations and said the government had focused on merit-based recruitment. According to him, nearly 33,000 youths have received government jobs in Uttarakhand over the past four-and-a-half years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the state government has been working to strengthen the irrigation and agriculture sectors in line with the broader development goals being pursued at the national level under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the state government has been working to strengthen the irrigation and agriculture sectors in line with the broader development goals being pursued at the national level under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Referring to the state’s economic indicators, Dhami said Uttarakhand recorded a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate of 7.23 per cent. He added that per capita income in the state had increased by around 41 per cent over the last four years and that the state budget had crossed ₹1 lakh crore. He also referred to a decline in the unemployment rate and an increase in reverse migration trends in hill regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the state’s economic indicators, Dhami said Uttarakhand recorded a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate of 7.23 per cent. He added that per capita income in the state had increased by around 41 per cent over the last four years and that the state budget had crossed ₹1 lakh crore. He also referred to a decline in the unemployment rate and an increase in reverse migration trends in hill regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Irrigation Minister Satpal Maharaj said the recruitment drive marked the beginning of greater youth participation in the state’s development process. He said the irrigation department plays a role not only in water projects and canals, but also in agricultural productivity, water conservation and the rural economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Irrigation Minister Satpal Maharaj said the recruitment drive marked the beginning of greater youth participation in the state’s development process. He said the irrigation department plays a role not only in water projects and canals, but also in agricultural productivity, water conservation and the rural economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said the selected candidates were beginning a new phase in their professional lives. He also referred to employment opportunities emerging through startups and innovation initiatives.

government news See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON