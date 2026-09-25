Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed gaushala in Haldighेरा, Khatima, built at a cost of ₹7.23 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for 15 development projects worth ₹108.84 crore.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a gaushala in Haldighera, costing ₹7.23 crore, and laid foundations for 15 projects worth ₹108.84 crore.

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Among the projects announced was the upgradation of a 13.60-km stretch of State Highway 70 from Satrahmil to the Nanaksagar division, at an estimated cost of ₹34.44 crore.

Dhami announced that the Haldighेरा gaushala would be expanded in the future as required, saying the facility would provide safe shelter to more destitute cattle. He said the shelter would improve care for stray cattle and provide relief to farmers and local residents, while potentially reducing the risk of road accidents involving cattle.

The Chief Minister said more than 16,000 destitute cattle are currently being provided shelter through gausadans across Uttarakhand. He also said the Gramya Gau Sevak Yojana had been launched as a pilot project.

According to Dhami, land has been identified at 63 locations in the state for construction of gaushalas with the support of the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj departments.

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{{^usCountry}} He said efforts were also being made to connect cattle protection with the rural economy. Growth centres have been established to promote pure ghee and dairy products from Badri cows, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said efforts were also being made to connect cattle protection with the rural economy. Growth centres have been established to promote pure ghee and dairy products from Badri cows, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said the state government was working to strengthen roads, bridges, education, flood protection and other infrastructure facilities in Khatima and across Udham Singh Nagar district.

He said completing development projects in a timely and quality-oriented manner remained a priority for the state government. He also said the government was working on development and public welfare while protecting the state's cultural heritage and traditions.