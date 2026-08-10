Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra organised at Gandhi Park in Dehradun and appealed to residents to hoist the national flag at their homes on Independence Day.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra in Dehradun on Sunday.

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Dhami also paid floral tributes to former Uttarakhand movement leader Indramani Badoni and Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at their statues near the Clock Tower. He later joined the Tiranga Yatra from Gandhi Park to the Clock Tower along with thousands of participants.

CM urges people to hoist Tricolour

Addressing the gathering, Dhami described the Tiranga Yatra as an expression of national pride and said the national flag represents the collective identity and self-respect of Indians. He appealed to residents to keep the spirit of patriotism alive and observe Independence Day by displaying the Tricolour at their homes.

Dhami said the people of Uttarakhand have a strong tradition of patriotism and referred to the contribution of freedom fighters and soldiers in protecting the country’s unity and sovereignty.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also spoke about India’s economic and technological development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He referred to initiatives such as Make in India, digital technology and indigenous technologies, saying these were contributing to the country’s efforts towards greater self-reliance. Focus on armed forces and veterans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also spoke about India’s economic and technological development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He referred to initiatives such as Make in India, digital technology and indigenous technologies, saying these were contributing to the country’s efforts towards greater self-reliance. Focus on armed forces and veterans {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said the morale of the armed forces had strengthened and referred to military operations including the surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor. He said India was also moving towards becoming an exporter in the defence sector.

Describing Uttarakhand as both a “Devbhoomi” and “Veerbhoomi”, Dhami highlighted the contribution of the state’s residents to the armed forces. He said a large number of families in the state have members serving in the armed forces and added that the state government was working for serving personnel, ex-servicemen and families of soldiers who have died in service.

CM highlights economic indicators

Dhami also outlined the state government’s development priorities, including education, healthcare, roads, electricity, water supply and air connectivity. He said policies covering more than 30 sectors had been introduced as part of the state’s development roadmap.

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According to figures cited by the chief minister, Uttarakhand’s Gross State Domestic Product grew by 7.23% over the past year, while per capita income recorded a 41% increase. He also said more than 20,000 new industries had been established in the state and that the number of startups had crossed 1,750.

Dhami further claimed that reverse migration to Uttarakhand had increased by 44% and that the state had ranked first in the country in meeting sustainable development goals.

Government highlights laws and employment measures

The chief minister also referred to several legislative and administrative measures undertaken by his government. These included the anti-conversion law, anti-riot legislation and the Uniform Civil Code, which Uttarakhand was the first state in the country to implement.

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He said the state had replaced the Madrasa Board with the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority and that action had been taken against more than 250 alleged illegal madrasas.

Dhami also said more than 13,000 acres of government land had been freed from encroachment and that action had been taken against corruption.

On employment, he said that more than 34,000 young people had secured government jobs over nearly five years following the implementation of the state’s anti-cheating law. He added that schemes such as the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, homestay initiatives and tourism policies were being used to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment among young people.

Several public representatives attended the event, including Rajya Sabha MPs Mahendra Bhatt and Naresh Bansal, cabinet ministers Ganesh Joshi and Saurabh Bahuguna, MLA Khajan Das and other legislators, Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal and party representatives.