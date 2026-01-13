Uttarakhand CM releases Information Department’s official calendar for 2026

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday released the official New Year 2026 calendar published by the Information Department of the Uttarakhand government. The release took place at the Chief Minister’s residence in Dehradun, in the presence of senior officials associated with the department. CM Dhami releases the Uttarakhand government Information Department’s official calendar for 2026 in Dehradun.

According to officials, the calendar has been designed to present an overview of the state government’s schemes, policy initiatives and major administrative decisions undertaken over the past year. It also documents various public welfare programmes implemented across Uttarakhand, with the objective of providing citizens with consolidated information in a widely accessible format.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the calendar serves as a medium to communicate the government’s work and priorities to the public. He noted that beyond marking dates and public holidays, the publication reflects ongoing efforts in governance and development across sectors. The calendar, he said, presents these initiatives in an organised manner for public reference.

Officials from the Information Department said the 2026 calendar includes visuals and brief descriptions of key government programmes related to infrastructure development, social welfare, education, health, tourism and rural development. It also outlines major policy measures taken by the state administration during the year, aimed at improving service delivery and administrative efficiency.

The Chief Minister stated that the Information Department plays a key role in ensuring that government initiatives and decisions are communicated clearly to citizens. He said accurate and timely dissemination of information helps strengthen transparency and public awareness about government policies..

Over the past few years, the Uttarakhand government has expanded its use of print and digital communication to share information on schemes such as rural road development, health insurance coverage, education reforms and disaster preparedness measures. The annual calendar is part of this broader communication effort, officials said.

Senior officers present at the event highlighted that the calendar is distributed to government offices, educational institutions and other public establishments across the state. It is intended to serve both as an informational resource and a record of the government’s administrative focus for the year.