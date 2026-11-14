Uttarakhand gets Centre’s assurance on IISER, Ayurveda institute and highway proposals

Uttarakhand has received positive assurances from the Centre on proposals to establish an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), set up an All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) at Khurpia Farm in Kichha, and declare the Uttarkashi-Kamad-Ayarkhal-Budakedar-Chamiyala-Ghansali-Tilwara road a national highway. CM Pushkar Dhami (X/ @pushkardhami)

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he had raised the proposals with the Union government and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for their responses. Union education minister Pralhad Joshi said the IISER proposal could be considered when central institutions are expanded in the future. He cited the presence of IIT Roorkee, NIT Srinagar, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University and IIM Kashipur in the state.

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said the road proposal would be considered after the policy for declaring new national highways is finalised. He said the length of national highways in Uttarakhand had increased from 2,282 km to 3,670 km over 12 years. Union minister of state for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said the AIIA proposal had been received and would be examined under prescribed criteria.

Dhami made the IISER request in October 2026 and the AIIA and highway requests in August.

Separately, addressing the third Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan at Doon University in Dehradun on Friday, Dhami urged people living outside the state to remain connected with their ancestral villages and contribute to development. He thanked 30 migrants who had adopted their native villages.

Dhami cited growth in the state budget and per capita income, more than 35,000 government jobs in five years and 3.5 lakh women becoming Lakhpati Didis. He also referred to tourism, horticulture, local products and infrastructure projects. Chief secretary Anand Bardhan said a Pravasi Uttarakhandi cell was set up in October 2022 and a council in April 2025 to strengthen engagement with migrants.