Uttarakhand plans 48.84 crore guest house in Ratura, 48 homes in Dehradun

Uttarakhand’s State Property Department has reviewed plans for a ₹48.84 crore state guest house at Ratura in Rudraprayag and 48 new Category-3 residential units at Race Course in Dehradun, with modern facilities, environmental safeguards and lower maintenance costs among the priorities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

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The projects were reviewed in two meetings chaired by Secretary State Property and Housing R Rajesh Kumar, in line with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s directions to modernise government assets.

The proposed guest house at Ratura has an estimated cost of ₹48.84 crore. Officials have been directed to equip its conference hall with video conferencing, large flat-screen televisions and other technology so it can support administrative meetings and official communication.

Environmental safeguards will also form part of the project. The Public Works Department has been directed to ensure the construction site is at least 200 metres from the river in accordance with National Green Tribunal norms and to attach the required certificate to project records.

The department has also proposed an entrance gate and a large logo on the central building to establish the complex’s identity.

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{{^usCountry}} At Race Course’s Old Officers Colony, 48 Category-3 homes are proposed on land cleared after old, dilapidated structures were removed. The project has an estimated cost of ₹28.07 crore and is intended to address accommodation needs of government employees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Race Course’s Old Officers Colony, 48 Category-3 homes are proposed on land cleared after old, dilapidated structures were removed. The project has an estimated cost of ₹28.07 crore and is intended to address accommodation needs of government employees. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have been asked to use durable external materials and finishes that require less maintenance and reduce repeated repair costs. The project will also follow green building standards and include a mandatory rainwater harvesting system.

The department said local architectural styles will be given priority in construction in hilly areas, taking geographical and cultural characteristics into account. Kumar said quality, transparency and timely completion would remain priorities and officials had been instructed to review projects regularly.

The two projects are intended to improve the utility of government properties while incorporating environmental considerations and long-term maintenance planning.