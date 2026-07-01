Uttarakhand Secures Approval for Road Infrastructure Projects Worth 7,000 Crore

Uttarakhand received a major boost to its road infrastructure development plans after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to review major road and infrastructure projects for Uttarakhand.

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During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on several key road and infrastructure proposals aimed at strengthening connectivity across the hill state. Emphasizing Uttarakhand’s strategic location, border significance, tourism potential and disaster management requirements, the Chief Minister sought speedy approval and implementation of pending projects.

Under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), projects worth around ₹750 crore for 2026-27 received approval in principle. In addition, five major projects under the National Highways programme, with a combined estimated cost of nearly ₹2,966 crore, were also approved.

The projects include the Srinagar Bypass PMC, four-laning of the Purkazi-Laksar-Haridwar route, alignment work for Lohaghat and Pithoragarh bypasses, four-lane expansion of the populated stretch between Majhola and Khatima, and strengthening of the Ramnagar-Ranikhet (Mohan) road.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami also requested the early release of pending reimbursement funds amounting to ₹530.11 crore up to 2025-26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami also requested the early release of pending reimbursement funds amounting to ₹530.11 crore up to 2025-26. {{/usCountry}}

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Keeping the 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela in view, the Chief Minister urged timely completion of the Haridwar Bypass project, stating that it would significantly ease traffic congestion and improve travel for pilgrims and tourists. Approval was also granted for accelerating work on the Kotdwar Bypass project.

The Chief Minister further sought in-principle approval for projects worth nearly ₹3,000 crore to improve connectivity between national highways and adjoining routes through spur links. The proposal received a positive response from the Union Minister.

Discussions were also held on a proposed ₹300-crore motor road project, including a tunnel connecting Almora Sikuda Bend to NH-309, which received in-principle approval.

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In a major development for disaster mitigation, the Ministry approved Uttarakhand’s proposal to sign an MoU through the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre (ULMMC) for preparing DPRs and implementing scientific solutions in landslide-prone areas.

The Chief Minister also raised pending matters related to the Border Roads Organisation, including DPR approval for the Hina-Tekhla-Netala-Garampani section of the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway and revised proposals for the Joshimath Bypass.

Dhami said the projects would significantly strengthen connectivity, boost tourism, improve disaster preparedness and accelerate economic development in Uttarakhand with support from the Central Government.