Uttarakhand to begin recruitment for 1,600 police posts soon: CM Dhami

Dhami said the government was committed to improving facilities for police personnel and their families.

The chief minister also announced a review of staffing requirements and arrangements at police stations and outposts, improvements to police modern schools across the state, construction of a transit hostel and multi-storey barracks for police personnel in Dehradun, and the upgradation of the police hospital in the city.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami announced eight measures aimed at strengthening the state police force and improving the welfare of its personnel. These include initiating recruitment for around 1,600 vacant posts across different units of the Uttarakhand Police, doubling the annual budget for police stations and outposts from ₹4 crore to ₹8 crore, and providing modern investigation kits to investigating officers.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid tribute to police and paramilitary personnel who died in the line of duty and honoured the families of deceased police personnel at a Police Commemoration Day programme at Police Lines in Dehradun.

CM highlights police role in internal security Paying tribute to personnel who made the supreme sacrifice, Dhami said police and paramilitary forces play a crucial role in safeguarding the country's internal security. He said 154 personnel across the country had lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year, including Uttarakhand Police sub-inspector Vinod Kumar.

The chief minister described the fallen personnel as a source of pride for the country and referred to the National Police Memorial in New Delhi as a symbol of the courage, sacrifice and service of police personnel. The memorial was dedicated to the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhami said police personnel continued to serve the public even during festivals, often remaining away from their families to maintain law and order. He added that the force's responsibilities were particularly demanding in Uttarakhand because of the state's geographical conditions and exposure to natural disasters.

He also highlighted the challenges posed by drug trafficking and cybercrime. The state has constituted a three-tier Anti-Narcotics Task Force to tackle drug-related offences, while action is being taken against traffickers under the government's goal of a drug-free Uttarakhand.

With the growing use of the internet and artificial intelligence, Dhami said the police needed modern technology, improved training and coordination with other agencies to stay ahead of cybercriminals. Construction of a State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, estimated to cost around ₹32 crore, is under way. He also said quick response teams had been formed under women's help desks at every police station to improve women's safety.

Police welfare, infrastructure and recruitment in focus Dhami highlighted the Uttarakhand Police's role in managing large pilgrim gatherings, including approximately five crore Kanwar Yatra participants this year and more than 60 lakh pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra so far. He said 319 police personnel had received medals and other distinctions for their service during the year. The state's nomination for the President's Police Colours was another significant recognition, he added.

On personnel welfare, the chief minister said police housing satisfaction had increased from 18% to 22%, with a target of reaching 30%. A total of 785 police personnel were promoted this year. Direct recruitment included 1,573 constables in the civil police and 370 in the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Recruitment for 222 posts of sub-inspectors, platoon commanders and second fire officers had also been completed, while 24 dependants of deceased police personnel had been appointed.

More than ₹58 crore was released during the current financial year for police stations, fire stations, barracks, mess facilities and other workplaces. Police personnel are also being provided cashless medical treatment, and Dhami stressed the need for regular programmes to help them manage stress.

Director general of police Deepam Seth said 206 Uttarakhand Police personnel had lost their lives in the line of duty since the state's formation. Around ₹50 lakh had been provided to dependent families through the Police Martyrs' Fund this year, while approximately ₹31 crore had been paid as ex-gratia assistance under the police salary package to date.

He added that a 24-hour police help desk was being established at AIIMS Rishikesh. During the year, 25 personnel received ₹1.16 crore in assistance through the Life-Saving Fund, while scholarships worth ₹34 lakh were awarded to 446 meritorious children.