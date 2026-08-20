Uttarakhand to provide pucca homes to 15,000 families under PMAY-U by December

The Uttarakhand government is accelerating the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), with more than 15,000 families expected to get pucca houses by December. The housing department has set September 30 as the deadline for completing pending housing projects under the scheme.

Uttarakhand's housing department aims to complete more than 15,000 pucca houses under PMAY-U by December.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Housing Secretary R Rajesh, 15,496 housing units are being constructed across 18 projects in the state. Of these, 12,948 houses, or around 84%, have already been completed. Keys to 1,271 completed houses have also been handed over to beneficiaries, including 768 in Roorkee and 503 in Haridwar.

Udhamsingh Nagar accounts for largest share

Udhamsingh Nagar has the largest number of houses being constructed under PMAY-U, with 10,200 units planned across several locations.

The Rudrapur Housing Scheme has already completed 1,872 houses. Other projects include 1,264 houses at Bhawanipur in Jaspur, 1,168 at Ukrauli-1 and 864 at Ukrauli-2 in Sitarganj, 1,256 at Kanakpur in Kashipur, 928 at Matkota in Rudrapur and 928 at Shyamnagar in Gadarpur.

The district will also see 824 houses at Mahuwakhedaganj, 512 at Manpur in Kashipur and 584 at Gangapur Gosal in Kashipur.

4,528 units under construction in Haridwar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Haridwar accounts for 4,528 housing units under the scheme. These include 544 units in Manglaur, 448 in Jhabbarpur, 1,152 in Anneki, 1,088 in Beldi near Roorkee, 768 in Shikarpur and 528 under the Indralok Housing Scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haridwar accounts for 4,528 housing units under the scheme. These include 544 units in Manglaur, 448 in Jhabbarpur, 1,152 in Anneki, 1,088 in Beldi near Roorkee, 768 in Shikarpur and 528 under the Indralok Housing Scheme. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In Nainital, all 528 housing units under the Ummednagar project in Ramnagar have been completed. Dehradun's Dhaulasi Housing Scheme has 240 units, of which 180 have been completed.

The housing department has directed implementing agencies to complete the pending projects by September 30. The government expects the completion of these projects to enable more eligible families to move into permanent homes by the end of the year.

State contribution to PMAY-U raised

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government is committed to ensuring that eligible families benefit from development and welfare schemes. He said the PMAY is aimed at providing dignity, security and a stronger foundation for the future to economically weaker families.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state government is also increasing its contribution under the housing scheme from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 to provide additional support to eligible beneficiaries.

Dhami said the government was working to ensure that every eligible family in Uttarakhand has its own home, in line with the broader objective of extending the benefits of development schemes to those who need them.