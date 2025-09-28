Viktor Hovland (neck) replaced by Tyrrell Hatton in Ryder Cup fourball

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Englishman Tyrrell Hatton stepped onto the first tee instead of Norwegian star Viktor Hovland for the final fourball match of the Ryder Cup Saturday afternoon. HT Image

Minutes before the 1:13 p.m. ET tee time, it was announced that Hovland was scratched due to a neck injury.

Hovland was slated to play alongside another Englishman, Matt Fitzpatrick, against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

The 28-year-old played in the morning foursomes sessions with Robert MacIntyre of Scotland. They beat Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, 1 up.

Hovland later told reporters it was the same injury that caused him to withdraw from the Travelers Championship in late June, something that's bothered him "on and off." Hovland took painkillers and received physio treatment during his foursomes match.

"I didn't want to risk it for the match in case it got worse, and I couldn't continue, especially in fourballs when you are hitting every shot," Hovland said.

Hovland's availability for Sunday is now in doubt.

"I'm going to get some treatment this afternoon and tonight and hopefully I will be OK for the singles tomorrow," he said.

If he cannot play, the United States team will have to select a player to scratch, and the canceled match will go down as a half-point for each side. Both captains must put a player's name in a sealed envelope ahead of time in the event of an injury.

Hovland was the 2023 FedEx Cup champion on the PGA Tour and is playing in his third Ryder Cup. Hatton, meanwhile, is playing his first fourball session of the week after going 2-0-0 with Spaniard Jon Rahm in a pair of foursomes matches.

--Adam Zielonka, Field Level Media