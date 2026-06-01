One impossible-looking moonshot image has completely taken over the internet, and nobody seems to know who’s behind it.

Who Owns the Viral Moon Image? The Internet Wants Answers

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From Reddit threads, meme pages to photographers and creators, everyone is trying to decode how the now-viral image was captured. Some think it’s CGI, others swear it’s a real stunt, while a growing section of the internet believes this could be a cleverly disguised brand campaign.

Things got even more interesting after creators like Anugya Sharma, Kamlesh Bhatt, Vidhi Malviya began subtly hinting at their involvement, while brands like Zepto, Happy Dent, Snickers, Mountain Dew, Mirinda, 7UP amongst others, have also jumped in and started claiming the image as their own.

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{{^usCountry}} In an age where audiences instinctively scroll past overt advertising, this image has achieved something rare — it has stopped the scroll, sparked speculation, and made the internet wonder what it is really looking at. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an age where audiences instinctively scroll past overt advertising, this image has achieved something rare — it has stopped the scroll, sparked speculation, and made the internet wonder what it is really looking at. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication. {{/usCountry}}

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