...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Who Owns the Viral Moon Image? The Internet Wants Answers

A viral moonshot image has taken the internet by storm, with speculation about its origins ranging from CGI to real stunts. 

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 07:57 pm IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

One impossible-looking moonshot image has completely taken over the internet, and nobody seems to know who’s behind it.

Who Owns the Viral Moon Image? The Internet Wants Answers

From Reddit threads, meme pages to photographers and creators, everyone is trying to decode how the now-viral image was captured. Some think it’s CGI, others swear it’s a real stunt, while a growing section of the internet believes this could be a cleverly disguised brand campaign.

Things got even more interesting after creators like Anugya Sharma, Kamlesh Bhatt, Vidhi Malviya began subtly hinting at their involvement, while brands like Zepto, Happy Dent, Snickers, Mountain Dew, Mirinda, 7UP amongst others, have also jumped in and started claiming the image as their own.

 
Home / Genesis / Who Owns the Viral Moon Image? The Internet Wants Answers
Home / Genesis / Who Owns the Viral Moon Image? The Internet Wants Answers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.