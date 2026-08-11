Repeating the same thoughts for bathroom planning to an architect, contractor, dealer and showroom consultant is a perennial issue for homeowners. Kohler Concierge, an AI-powered digital bathroom advisor, is designed to maintain continuity across the customer’s bathroom buying journey.

Why Bathroom Planning Shouldn’t Start from Scratch Every Time: Introducing Kohler Concierge

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Ask anyone in India who has ever built or renovated their bathroom, and they will recall describing the same vision to several people – the architect, the contractor, the dealer and the showroom product expert. Before the final buying decision, all screenshots and product links saved months earlier fail to capture the actual intent for bathroom design.

It’s not that information is lost, but the challenge is a customer must repeatedly reconstruct the same design brief for different people. Sadly, with every retelling, some original context, inspiration and preferences often become diluted.

Kohler Concierge is your on-demand, AI-powered digital bathroom advisor. Beyond providing timely responses to a customer, it is designed to preserve relevant context and create greater continuity across your bathroom-buying journey. KOCO, the friendly mascot and recognisable face of Kohler Concierge, gives this connected experience a warm and memorable identity.

Quickstart a conversation with Kohler Concierge on WhatsApp at 9090247247 (chat only).

What Kohler Concierge Actually Does

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{{^usCountry}} Kohler Concierge is accessible through WhatsApp for all customers across India. It primarily responds in English and Hindi (Hinglish too for convenience), making it convenient for customers to plan things between physical interactions. In essence, Kohler Concierge helps homeowners shape up a loosely defined requirement for their bathrooms into a more structured product and planning brief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kohler Concierge is accessible through WhatsApp for all customers across India. It primarily responds in English and Hindi (Hinglish too for convenience), making it convenient for customers to plan things between physical interactions. In essence, Kohler Concierge helps homeowners shape up a loosely defined requirement for their bathrooms into a more structured product and planning brief. {{/usCountry}}

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For example, a customer may be considering a matte black bathroom or looking for ways to make a compact second bathroom feel more spacious. Kohler Concierge can curate relevant Kohler products, explain how they support the design direction and surface complementary products and fitment considerations. Where site-level assessment is required, it can direct the customer to the right specialist.

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It can assist with practical steps as well, such as locating an authorised dealer by PIN code, registering a product warranty, raising a service request, retrieving a quote from an earlier conversation and booking a visit to a Kohler Experience Centre.

One Journey. Many Doors.

Kohler Concierge is the key consumer-facing guide in Kohler’s connected, omnichannel bathroom-buying journey. The experience links online discovery, the AI assistant on WhatsApp, architects, authorised dealers and Kohler Experience Centres across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

With the customer’s consent, relevant preferences and buying journey information available across connected touchpoints, Kohler Concierge is all about creating continuity. This, in turn, keeps things relevant for concerned Kohler teams and channel partners with a clear understanding of the customer’s wishlist, preferences and previous interactions. If the customer pauses and returns later, the journey starts instantly from the previously available conversation history, maintaining continuity.

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The customer remains the author of their dream bathroom, while Kohler Concierge acts as the AI-powered guide that helps keep the customer’s vision intact.

This continuity does not replace the valuable conversations customers have with architects, dealers and product specialists. These experts will still ask the questions needed to understand the space and the requirement. What changes is the starting point: the conversation can begin with the preferences and requirements the customer has already shared, rather than starting entirely from scratch.

This can make a showroom visit more purposeful, allowing customers to focus on experiences that cannot be replicated digitally, such as assessing product scale, finish, ergonomics and material quality in person. The product specialist can begin with a better understanding of the customer’s stated preferences and use the visit to refine the selection further.

Setting the Right Boundaries

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Kohler Concierge is purposely designed to set clear boundaries for hassle-free bathroom planning and product discovery. Things like pricing, discounts, order confirmation and commercial transactions are still handled by authorised dealers. In contrast, the concierge is more focused on guiding customers across Kohler’s product portfolio and other relevant information available within the Kohler ecosystem. All responses are grounded in approved Kohler information rather than unverified information available online.

For example, Kohler Concierge may not determine from a chat alone whether a bathtub will fit a particular space. However, it can always guide with product dimensions and surface-relevant considerations and arrange an on-site consultation with a human expert. For care, maintenance and troubleshooting, it shares relevant information and guides the customer towards an authorised service professional or human support as needed.

A Head Start for Architects and Dealers Alike

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By understanding customer requirements first-hand, Kohler Concierge helps architects, designers and dealers drive value for customers as the initial conversation begins in a more structured manner.

By design, Kohler Concierge acts as a constant guide to the customer, facilitating a handover to a human expert or channel partner, but never replacing professional advice. Where design, layout or fitment requires expert evaluation, it readily directs customers to book a consultation.

Customers arriving at a Kohler store often have a clear design brief. They know what they specifically want from their wishlist and have a basic understanding of the products, requirements and considerations for their space. With Kohler Concierge in the picture, the conversation continues from where the customer had previously paused and not from scratch.

What’s Next for Indian Bathroom Design

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What’s Next for Indian Bathroom Design

The Indian bathroom category has shown significant progress in inspiring customers and expanding the possibilities. The next big opportunity is to embrace greater continuity as customers move between digital and physical touchpoints. Kohler Concierge supports the shift by preserving relevant context while recognising the need when a customer would benefit from consulting a product expert, dealer, designer, service professional or an on-site consultant.

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By combining digital continuity with timely human expertise, Kohler Concierge makes bathroom planning more connected, informed and convenient, without diminishing the value of in-hand experience.

Start your bathroom buying journey with Kohler Concierge today! Say hello on WhatsApp at 9090247247 (chat only).

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.