Why menopause awareness matters: Shaping ‘Fearless Tomorrows’ for women in India

Did you know that Indian women reach menopause at an average age of 46, earlier than the global average of around 51 [1]? Despite affecting millions of women across the country, menopause remains a subject often overlooked in public health conversations [2].

Unmasking the challenges women in India face

Menopause is a natural stage in every woman’s life. (Adobe Stock)

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Menopause is a natural stage in every woman’s life. Yet in India, many women navigate it quietly, often without enough information or support. Here’s what many women commonly experience:

Symptoms: Hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, mood swings, joint pain, and vaginal dryness are among the most common complaints [3]

Impact on daily life: Women frequently report that menopausal symptoms disrupt their personal and professional lives [4,5]

Healthcare gap: Many women mistake these symptoms for stress or simply getting older, which can delay getting the right help [2]

These challenges show just how important it is for women to have the right information, early diagnosis, and proper support during menopause—so they can continue living life with comfort and confidence [6].

Why learning about menopause is so important

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{{^usCountry}} As menopause is rarely talked about, many women are unsure what to expect or how it might affect their daily lives. Symptoms often go unnoticed or unspoken due to limited awareness and social stigma. As a result, many women do not get timely diagnosis, treatment, or support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As menopause is rarely talked about, many women are unsure what to expect or how it might affect their daily lives. Symptoms often go unnoticed or unspoken due to limited awareness and social stigma. As a result, many women do not get timely diagnosis, treatment, or support. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But the good news is awareness, and early action can make a meaningful difference. With the right information, simple lifestyle changes, medical guidance, and support for emotional well‑being, women can manage symptoms more effectively and ]improve their overall quality of life [6]. “Fearless Tomorrows” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the good news is awareness, and early action can make a meaningful difference. With the right information, simple lifestyle changes, medical guidance, and support for emotional well‑being, women can manage symptoms more effectively and ]improve their overall quality of life [6]. “Fearless Tomorrows” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fostering more open and normalised conversations around menopause can help women feel less isolated and more comfortable sharing their experiences. Encouraging timely medical consultation further equips them with the right knowledge and support, enabling women to navigate menopause with confidence and clarity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fostering more open and normalised conversations around menopause can help women feel less isolated and more comfortable sharing their experiences. Encouraging timely medical consultation further equips them with the right knowledge and support, enabling women to navigate menopause with confidence and clarity. {{/usCountry}}

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Click the link below to hear doctors discuss menopause symptoms, ways to manage them, and why awareness makes such a big difference to women’s health.

If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, remember to speak with your gynecologist or healthcare provider to guide you on the right steps to support your well‑being.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/fearless-tomorrows/

Disclaimer: This is a public awareness initiative by Abbott. The information shared here is meant only for general awareness and should not be taken as medical advice or as promotion of any Abbott product. For personalized guidance or medical concerns, please consult your doctor.

References

Ahuja M. Age of menopause and determinants of menopause age: A PAN India survey by IMS. J Mid-life Health. 2016;7(3):126-131. doi:10.4103/0976-7800.191012 Rajput NH. Menopause: a midlife crisis for women in India. BMJ Glob Health. 2025;10:e017863. doi:10.1136/bmjgh-2024-017863 Choudhary P, Smitha MV. The Prevalence of Menopausal Symptoms and its Association with Marital Relationship in Perimenopausal Women of Eastern India. J Midlife Health. 2025;16(3):289-294. doi:10.4103/jmh.jmh_82_25 Utian WH. Psychosocial and socioeconomic burden of vasomotor symptoms in menopause: a comprehensive review. Health Qual Life Outcomes. 2005;3:47. doi:10.1186/1477-7525-3-47 Bapayeva G, Terzic M, Semenova Y, et al. Unveiling the Role of the Work Environment in the Quality of Life of Menopausal Physicians and Nurses. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2023;20(18):6744. doi:10.3390/ijerph20186744 Panay N, Ang SB, Cheshire R, et al. Menopause and MHT in 2024: addressing the key controversies - an International Menopause Society White Paper. Climacteric. 2024;27(5):441-457. doi:10.1080/13697137.2024.2394950

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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