An independent study shows Man Matters' alcohol free minoxidil achieved up to 58% higher follicular absorption than standard minoxidil and 1.26x stronger hair-growth cell activity compared to conventional minoxidil formulations.

Why Minoxidil Doesn't Work for Everyone and How Man Matters’ Newest Next-Gen Minoxidil Is Addressing It

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Minoxidil has treated male pattern hair loss for decades, yet many men feel it never worked for them. Indian men's health platform Man Matters says the real gap was rarely the molecule, it was how little of it reached the follicle. Its next-generation minoxidil without alcohol, built on cetosomal technology, which is engineered for up to 2x deeper scalp penetration than regular minoxidil, based on independent in-vitro testing.

The problem with regular minoxidil 5%”

Most conventional minoxidil 5% solutions rely on alcohol to spread across the scalp, but it evaporates fast, so much of the active ingredient never penetrates deep enough to reach the follicle. It can also leave the scalp dry and itchy, the discomfort that makes many men quit. Low penetration plus poor comfort is why so many feel minoxidil simply didn't work.

How Man Matters minoxidil improves absorption

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{{^usCountry}} In an independent in-vitro study using Franz Cell permeation analysis, conventional minoxidil delivered just 44% of its active ingredient over a full 24 hours, while the cetosomal formulation reached 58% in only 4.5 hours, a faster, more efficient uptake. The same testing showed up to 126% (1.26x) dermal papilla cell proliferation compared to untreated cells, a marker linked to hair-regrowth activity. Together, the findings point to up to 2x deeper scalp penetration than regular minoxidil, delivering more of the active ingredient directly to the follicle, making it one of the best minoxidil for men. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an independent in-vitro study using Franz Cell permeation analysis, conventional minoxidil delivered just 44% of its active ingredient over a full 24 hours, while the cetosomal formulation reached 58% in only 4.5 hours, a faster, more efficient uptake. The same testing showed up to 126% (1.26x) dermal papilla cell proliferation compared to untreated cells, a marker linked to hair-regrowth activity. Together, the findings point to up to 2x deeper scalp penetration than regular minoxidil, delivering more of the active ingredient directly to the follicle, making it one of the best minoxidil for men. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The formulation is also an alcohol-free minoxidil, with a lotion-like texture rather than the watery feel of standard minoxidil 5% designed to reduce dryness and irritation, and make daily consistency easier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The formulation is also an alcohol-free minoxidil, with a lotion-like texture rather than the watery feel of standard minoxidil 5% designed to reduce dryness and irritation, and make daily consistency easier. {{/usCountry}}

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"While the Minoxidil molecule remains unchanged, delivery science has evolved significantly. Cetosome™ technology addresses one of the most important unmet needs in topical hair therapy: improving delivery efficiency while enhancing tolerability. For patients experiencing irritation, poor compliance, or inadequate response with conventional Minoxidil solutions, Cetosome™-based formulations may represent a next-generation therapeutic alternative." says Dr. Mahalakshmi Peruri, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist

Man Matters minoxidil

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Man Matters' Minoxifin Advance, combines 5% minoxidil and finasteride with the patented cetosomal delivery system, minoxidil to stimulate the follicles and finasteride to help reduce DHT, the hormone linked to male pattern hair loss. How long does minoxidil take to work?

Minoxidil typically takes three to six months of consistent daily use to show visible results, with some early shedding before regrowth and real user journeys show the men who see results are usually the ones who didn't quit during those slow early weeks.

"The big difference for me was that it didn't dry out or itch like the minoxidil I'd tried before, so I actually used it every day without skipping." says Avinash K, a Man Matters user. Man Matters is India's leading science-backed men's health platform focused on providing clinically credible solutions across hair care, beard growth, nutrition, sleep, and wellness. Built around doctor consultations and evidence-led formulations, the platform has helped over 10 lakh Indian men address hair loss and other health concerns over the past six years.

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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