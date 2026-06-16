A common assumption among investors today is that once they have started investing regularly, especially in market-linked products, the core of their financial planning is in place. ULIPs, in particular, are often chosen because they combine investment and insurance into a single structure. On the surface, that feels efficient. One product, two objectives growth and protection.

Why Term Insurance is Essential Even If You Invest in ULIP Plans

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But this is where many financial plans start to blur roles. When someone opts for ULIP plans, the focus is usually on long-term wealth creation participating in equity markets, building a corpus over time, and aligning investments with goals like education or retirement. Yet, relying on ULIPs alone for protection assumes that the insurance component within them is enough to handle all real-world risks. In most cases, it isn’t.

That’s why even investors with disciplined portfolios still evaluate term insurance separately. Not as an additional expense, but as a structural necessity.

These are two different problems being solved

The simplest way to understand this is to recognise that investing and protection address completely different risks. Investment answers the question: How will my wealth grow over time? Protection answers a much harder question: What happens if that time is cut short?

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{{^usCountry}} ULIPs are designed to stay invested. Their efficiency improves with consistency, time in the market, and uninterrupted contributions. The returns you expect from them assume all three conditions remain intact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ULIPs are designed to stay invested. Their efficiency improves with consistency, time in the market, and uninterrupted contributions. The returns you expect from them assume all three conditions remain intact. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Term insurance, on the other hand, has no dependency on markets or timelines. It exists for a single outcome to ensure that financial responsibilities are met if income disappears. Trying to make one product do both jobs completely is where the gap starts to show. Where ULIPs fall short for pure protection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Term insurance, on the other hand, has no dependency on markets or timelines. It exists for a single outcome to ensure that financial responsibilities are met if income disappears. Trying to make one product do both jobs completely is where the gap starts to show. Where ULIPs fall short for pure protection {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ULIPs do include life cover, but that cover is usually structured relative to the investment component. It is not always designed in a way that fully replaces long-term income obligations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ULIPs do include life cover, but that cover is usually structured relative to the investment component. It is not always designed in a way that fully replaces long-term income obligations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This becomes clearer when you break down what a family actually needs in the event of an income loss: ongoing household expenses

children’s education

outstanding loans

lifestyle continuity over many years {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This becomes clearer when you break down what a family actually needs in the event of an income loss: ongoing household expenses

children’s education

outstanding loans

lifestyle continuity over many years {{/usCountry}}

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The sum assured required for this is often far higher than what is embedded within most investment-linked products. This is why experienced advisors rarely position ULIPs as primary protection tools. They treat the insurance component as supplementary, not sufficient. Institutions like Kotak Life reflect this separation clearly in their product approach distinct protection plans on one side, and long-term investment-oriented products on the other. The design itself suggests the intent: these are not interchangeable.

The real risk isn’t poor returns, it’s disruption

When investment is expected to double up as insurance, a hidden assumption is made that funds will always remain invested long enough to deliver the intended outcome. But real life doesn’t always allow for that. In the absence of dedicated protection:

investments may need to be liquidated early

market conditions at the time may not be favourable

long-term compounding gets interrupted

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This is not a theoretical risk. It’s one of the most common ways financial plans fail not because the products were wrong, but because they were forced to handle situations they weren’t built for. Term insurance prevents that disruption. It creates a buffer that allows investments to remain untouched.

Why separation leads to better execution

From a planning perspective, separating protection and investment often leads to better outcomes not worse. With term insurance in place:

the cost of protection remains low and predictable

the coverage is significantly higher relative to premium

investment decisions become cleaner, because they no longer carry protective responsibility

Meanwhile, the ULIP can do what it is intended to do stay invested over long durations and participate in market growth. Blending the two roles doesn’t create efficiency. It creates dependency.

The timing advantage most people ignore

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Another aspect that tends to be overlooked is timing. Term insurance is most efficient when taken early, before major health conditions develop and while premiums are still low. Delaying it in favour of “focusing on investments first” often leads to higher costs later, or reduced eligibility.

At the same time, long-term investments like ULIPs benefit from early entry as well. But their outcomes depend on consistency, not immediacy. That difference matters. Protection is something you need from day one, because risk exists from day one. Investment, by contrast, builds gradually. This is why planning frameworks that prioritise protection first tend to hold up better over time.

A question worth asking while reviewing your portfolio

Most investors periodically check their portfolio value. Fewer pause to ask a more basic question: If I stop earning today, will everything I’ve planned still hold? If the answer depends on continuing those investments, then protection is incomplete. This is usually the point at which term insurance decisions start getting taken more seriously not as a product addition, but as a correction.

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You can also refer to Kotak Life, which reports a 99.5% claim settlement ratio, a solvency ratio of 2.21, an NPS of 60, and 1‑day claim settlement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Isn’t insurance within ULIPs enough for financial protection? In most cases, no. ULIP insurance components are often linked to the investment structure and may not provide sufficient cover for long-term income replacement. Why is term insurance considered more effective for protection? Because it provides high coverage at a relatively low cost and is designed purely to address income loss risk. Can ULIPs and term insurance work together in a plan? Yes. In fact, they are often used together ULIPs for growth and term insurance for protection serving distinct roles. Does having both increase overall cost significantly? Not necessarily. Term insurance is typically low-cost relative to the coverage it provides, making the combination efficient in most cases. When should term insurance ideally be purchased? As early as possible, when premiums are lower and health conditions are less likely to affect eligibility. What happens if I rely only on investments for protection? You risk having to liquidate investments prematurely, which can disrupt long-term compounding and reduce overall financial outcomes. Why do insurers offer separate products instead of combining everything? Because investment and protection solve different problems. Structuring them separately allows each to perform its role more effectively.

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A well-built financial plan doesn’t try to compress everything into a single product. It recognises that growth and protection operate on different timelines and plans for both accordingly.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently. Investors should conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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