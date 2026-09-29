Wissa spoils Zimbabwe homecoming as DR Congo win AFCON qualifier

Yoane Wissa scored the first goal and created the second as the Democratic Republic of Congo spoilt a Zimbabwe homecoming by winning a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier 2-1 in Harare on Monday.

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The 30-year-old Newcastle United striker struck on 30 minutes by poking a loose ball into the net after goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze allowed a cross to slip from his grasp.

DR Congo, last-32 losers to England at the 2026 World Cup, went further ahead in first-half added time when a Wissa pass sent Samuel Moutoussamy through to score from inside the box.

Wissa could have finished with a hat-trick. His first-half shot beat Chipezeze only to trickle narrowly wide and he struck the woodwork just past the hour mark.

After being outplayed in the opening half by a team 89 places higher in the world rankings, Zimbabwe improved after half-time and Marshall Munetsi scored a 93rd-minute consolation goal.

It was the third goal by Munetsi from English second-tier club Wolverhampton Wanderers after a brace in a dramatic 3-2 away win over Sierra Leone last week.

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{{^usCountry}} President Emmerson Mnangagwa was among the crowd that filled the 60,000-capacity National Sports Stadium on the outskirts of Harare for the qualifier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Emmerson Mnangagwa was among the crowd that filled the 60,000-capacity National Sports Stadium on the outskirts of Harare for the qualifier. {{/usCountry}}

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Zimbabwe last played at home in November 2021 before the Harare venue was deemed unsuitable for international fixtures, leading to lengthy renovations, including to the pitch.

DR Congo, whose second of two AFCON titles came 52 years ago, top Group E with a maximum six points after launching their campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Equatorial Guinea.

Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea, who meet twice in November, have three points each and Sierra Leone are pointless.

A first-minute goal from Loren Zuniga sufficed to earn Equatorial Guinea a 1-0 win over Sierra Leone in Cameroon capital Yaounde.

Equatorial Guinea are among the 11 of the 48 qualifiers for the AFCON group stage who must host matches at neutral venues as they lack an international-standard stadium.

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Central African Republic are another 'homeless' nation. They fell 1-0 to Burkina Faso in Group F in Moroccan commercial hub Casablanca. Aboubacar Camara netted the second-half winner.

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