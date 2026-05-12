WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao — World Cup debutant Curaçao parted company with coach Fred Rutten on Monday amid reports Dutch veteran Dick Advocaat is returning to the team he led through qualifying.

HT Image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The uncertainty around the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for a men's World Cup comes less than five weeks before a testing opening game against Germany in Houston.

Rutten took the job in February after the 78-year-old Advocaat stepped down citing his daughter’s health issues.

Under Rutten, the team lost two warmup games in March — against Australia and China, both in Australia — with players reportedly wanting Advocaat back.

“I regret how things unfolded but I wish everyone the best,” Rutten said in a statement posted by the Curaçao soccer federation. He previously coached Dutch clubs Twente, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord, and Schalke in Germany.

The federation is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Curaçao is joined by Ghana, Morocco and Saudi Arabia in changing coaches since the World Cup draw in December. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curaçao is joined by Ghana, Morocco and Saudi Arabia in changing coaches since the World Cup draw in December. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Curaçao is an autonomous territory of about 156,000 people in the Caribbean within the Netherlands kingdom. The team relies almost entirely on players born and raised in the Netherlands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curaçao is an autonomous territory of about 156,000 people in the Caribbean within the Netherlands kingdom. The team relies almost entirely on players born and raised in the Netherlands. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The team also will play Ecuador in Kansas City and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia at the first 48-team World Cup. The expanded format gave three extra guaranteed entries to CONCACAF. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team also will play Ecuador in Kansas City and Ivory Coast in Philadelphia at the first 48-team World Cup. The expanded format gave three extra guaranteed entries to CONCACAF. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Advocaat took his native Netherlands to the quarterfinals at the previous World Cup in the United States, in 1994, and coached South Korea at the 2006 edition in Germany. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Advocaat took his native Netherlands to the quarterfinals at the previous World Cup in the United States, in 1994, and coached South Korea at the 2006 edition in Germany. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

germany world cup See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON