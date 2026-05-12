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World Cup debutant Curaçao parts with coach amid reports Advocaat could return

World Cup debutant Curaçao parts with coach amid reports Advocaat could return

Published on: May 12, 2026 01:09 am IST
AP |
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WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao — World Cup debutant Curaçao parted company with coach Fred Rutten on Monday amid reports Dutch veteran Dick Advocaat is returning to the team he led through qualifying.

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The uncertainty around the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for a men's World Cup comes less than five weeks before a testing opening game against Germany in Houston.

Rutten took the job in February after the 78-year-old Advocaat stepped down citing his daughter’s health issues.

Under Rutten, the team lost two warmup games in March — against Australia and China, both in Australia — with players reportedly wanting Advocaat back.

“I regret how things unfolded but I wish everyone the best,” Rutten said in a statement posted by the Curaçao soccer federation. He previously coached Dutch clubs Twente, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord, and Schalke in Germany.

The federation is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday.

 
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Home / Genesis / World Cup debutant Curaçao parts with coach amid reports Advocaat could return
Home / Genesis / World Cup debutant Curaçao parts with coach amid reports Advocaat could return
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