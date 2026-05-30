World Interiors Day: Why SOMANY Ceramics Believes the Future of Interiors Lies in Emotion, Texture & Functionality

Homes have become far more personal over the last few years. People now view their spaces through the lens of comfort, emotion, and everyday experience. A home carries memories, routines, conversations, and moments of pause. This deeper connection with living spaces has gradually changed the way interiors are imagined across India.

By Abhishek Somany, Managing Director & CEO, SOMANY Ceramics

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Design choices are no longer driven only by appearance. Consumers pay close attention to how a space feels when they enter it. The warmth of surfaces, the softness of textures, and the balance within a room influence the overall experience far more than excessive decoration ever could. This shift has reshaped the larger interiors industry. Materials once selected purely for utility now contribute to mood, wellness, and emotional comfort. At SOMANY Ceramics, this evolution continues to shape how we design products and understand spaces.

Texture Is Defining the New Design Language

One of the strongest movements within contemporary interiors is the growing importance of texture. Consumers increasingly gravitate towards finishes that feel natural and tactile. Earth-inspired tones, stone textures, warm matte finishes, and subtle patterns are becoming central to modern homes because they create spaces that feel calmer and more grounded. These surfaces add depth without making interiors feel visually heavy. There is also a noticeable movement towards softer and more expressive colour palettes within modern interiors. Muted shades, warm neutrals, earthy terracotta, sage-inspired greens, deep charcoal tones, and understated blues are increasingly shaping contemporary spaces.

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{{^usCountry}} Large-format tiles have also changed how homes are experienced. Wider surfaces with fewer joints create continuity across floors and walls, giving rooms a more open and refined character. This visual flow has become especially important in urban homes where people seek spaciousness and simplicity within compact layouts. Advances in surface manufacturing are further enabling this seamless design language. Ultra-large, engineered surfaces with high-definition detailing, enhanced structural strength, and minimal joints allow architects and homeowners to create more integrated spaces across walls, floors, countertops, and furniture applications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Large-format tiles have also changed how homes are experienced. Wider surfaces with fewer joints create continuity across floors and walls, giving rooms a more open and refined character. This visual flow has become especially important in urban homes where people seek spaciousness and simplicity within compact layouts. Advances in surface manufacturing are further enabling this seamless design language. Ultra-large, engineered surfaces with high-definition detailing, enhanced structural strength, and minimal joints allow architects and homeowners to create more integrated spaces across walls, floors, countertops, and furniture applications. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At SOMANY Ceramics, we have witnessed growing demand for large-format surfaces, natural material inspirations, and design-led solutions that create visual continuity while delivering everyday performance. This reflects a broader shift towards interiors that are both emotionally engaging and highly functional. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At SOMANY Ceramics, we have witnessed growing demand for large-format surfaces, natural material inspirations, and design-led solutions that create visual continuity while delivering everyday performance. This reflects a broader shift towards interiors that are both emotionally engaging and highly functional. {{/usCountry}}

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Texture also influences emotion, a softly finished wall, a natural stone-inspired slab, or a warm matte surface can transform the atmosphere of a room almost instantly. These details shape how people emotionally respond to their surroundings every single day.

Functionality Has Become More Human-Centred

Functionality within interiors now extends beyond utility alone. Consumers expect products to improve comfort, simplify maintenance, and support better living experiences over time.

Bathrooms offer one of the clearest examples of this transformation. Once viewed as purely functional areas, they are increasingly designed as wellness-focused spaces where lighting, water experiences, surfaces, and spatial harmony work together seamlessly. This has encouraged stronger interest in wellness showers, intelligent sanitaryware, coordinated finishes, and concealed systems that create visual clarity within the bathroom environment. Hygiene and durability remain important, though equal importance is now given to comfort and experience.

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The same shift is visible across kitchens, living spaces, and outdoor areas. Consumers seek materials that handle everyday wear gracefully while continuing to maintain their visual appeal across years of usage.

Advances in manufacturing and surface technologies are enabling materials to deliver far more than aesthetics. Features such as enhanced durability, slip resistance, weather resilience, and ease of maintenance are increasingly influencing consumer choices, particularly in high-use residential environments. As expectations from living spaces evolve, innovation is becoming a critical driver of modern interior design.

Interiors Are Becoming More Sensory

A major change shaping modern interiors comes from the growing emphasis on sensory experience. People increasingly respond to spaces through touch, light, sound, and atmosphere rather than visual aesthetics alone. Natural light interacting with textured walls creates softness within a room. Warm surfaces make spaces feel more inviting. Coordinated materials bring visual calm. These elements influence emotional well-being in subtle yet meaningful ways.

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Designers and architects are therefore approaching spaces with greater sensitivity towards how people move, interact, and feel within an environment. Homes are expected to support relaxation as much as functionality. This balance has become central to contemporary design thinking.

At SOMANY Ceramics, this understanding continues to influence innovation across both surfaces and bathware categories. Our focus remains on creating solutions that contribute positively to everyday living while maintaining strong design integrity.

Sustainability Is Becoming Part of Design Thinking

Consumers are also becoming more conscious about the lifecycle of the materials they choose for their homes. Durability, responsible manufacturing, and long-term relevance have entered mainstream design conversations across residential and commercial projects alike.

Within the ceramics industry, this has encouraged greater emphasis on water recycling systems, cleaner production technologies, and resource-efficient manufacturing practices. Ceramic surfaces naturally support long-term usage because of their durability and ease of maintenance, making them suitable for spaces designed around longevity.

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Sustainability today is no longer viewed as a separate consideration. It is becoming an integral part of design thinking, influencing how products are manufactured, selected, and incorporated into spaces intended to remain relevant for decades. There is also a visible movement away from fast-changing trends towards more timeless interiors. Consumers increasingly prefer materials that retain their relevance across years rather than following temporary visual movements.

The Future of Interiors Will Feel More Balanced

The future of interiors will largely be shaped by balance. Spaces will continue becoming more personal, more intuitive, and more emotionally aware. Technology, design, and material innovation will keep evolving rapidly, though the strongest interiors will always remain rooted in human experience.

Emotion gives spaces warmth. Texture brings depth. Functionality creates ease within everyday life. Together, they shape homes that feel complete in a far more meaningful way.

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As World Interiors Day reminds us, thoughtful interiors influence daily living quietly yet profoundly. Every surface, material and design decision contributes to how people experience their homes.

As interiors continue to evolve, the conversation will increasingly move beyond aesthetics towards experiences. The most successful spaces of the future will be those that seamlessly combine emotional comfort, design sophistication, technological innovation, and long-term functionality. At SOMANY Ceramics, this belief continues to guide our approach towards creating surfaces and solutions that enrich everyday living and shape the future of modern interiors.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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