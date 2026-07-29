Yugen Infra showcases Goa township project in Delhi through property expo

The Goa Property Expo, hosted by Yugen Infra in association with HT Media, concluded on Sunday, 26 July 2026, at the Radisson Blu Plaza, Mahipalpur, New Delhi. The one-day event attracted 700+ prospective buyers including homebuyers, investors, and 200+ real estate brokers and enthusiasts from across Delhi NCR. The expo brought Goa's luxurious integrated township developments to the capital, offering visitors an opportunity to explore investment options without travelling to Goa.

The Goa Property Expo, held on 26 July 2026, drew over 700 attendees, including over 200 brokers and homebuyers.

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The event witnessed participation throughout the day, with attendees engaging in one-on-one consultations, exploring the project's master plan, and gaining insights into Goa's growing real estate market. More than 700 walk-ins were recorded during the event, including over 200 real estate brokers walk-ins, and the expo also saw many on-the-spot bookings. Visitors also benefited from event-day offers and personalised guidance from the Yugen Infra team, helping them make informed investment decisions.

Attendees engaged in consultations and learned about luxury integrated townships, designed for modern living and investment. Yugen Infra offers follow-up consultations for interested buyers.

At the heart of the showcase was Yugen Infra's vision of developing a self-sustained township that goes beyond conventional real estate. Designed to offer a balanced lifestyle, the project features premium residences starting from ₹65 lakh and is strategically located near Goa International Airport.

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{{^usCountry}} The township will include an International School, multi-specialty hospital, championship golf course, helipad, resort-style amenities, expansive green spaces, and thoughtfully planned infrastructure—aiming to create an environment where luxury, convenience, and nature come together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The township will include an International School, multi-specialty hospital, championship golf course, helipad, resort-style amenities, expansive green spaces, and thoughtfully planned infrastructure—aiming to create an environment where luxury, convenience, and nature come together. {{/usCountry}}

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The event highlighted the growing demand for integrated communities that combine modern living with long-term investment potential. Visitors had the opportunity to interact directly with project experts, understand the development's offerings, and evaluate the benefits of investing in Goa’s real estate market. According to the company, the project offers high rental potential and is located in a corridor that is expected to see appreciation over the long term.

A key factor behind the event was the collaboration between Yugen Infra and HT Media, creating a platform that connected prospective buyers with real estate projects. The partnership enabled conversations around property investment while highlighting Goa's evolving residential market.

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Speaking on the success of the event, the organising team expressed gratitude to everyone who attended and contributed to making the Delhi edition a success.

The event showcased Yugen Infra's integrated township developments, emphasising investment opportunities in Goa's real estate market and featuring premium residences and diverse amenities.

"We are delighted by the overwhelming response received at the Goa Biggest Property Expo. The enthusiasm shown by investors and homebuyers reflects the growing confidence in Goa as a preferred destination for both lifestyle living and long-term investment. We sincerely thank everyone who visited the expo and explored our vision."

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The successful conclusion of the event reflects interest in Goa's residential developments and integrated townships. It also reflects the increasing preference among buyers for projects that offer not just homes, but complete lifestyle ecosystems with a range of amenities and well-planned infrastructure.

For those who could not attend the expo, Yugen Infra continues to offer personalised consultations and project presentations to help prospective buyers learn more about the project.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Yugen Infra at +91 909 090 9019.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.