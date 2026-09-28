Zebronics speakers in India 2026: Types, features and prices

Music at a desk, movies in the living room, and weekend get-togethers all place different demands on a speaker. Zebronics speakers cover these everyday needs with desktop and multimedia systems for computers, portable Bluetooth models that are easy to carry, party speakers with higher sound output, and Juke Bar soundbars for TV viewing. Bluetooth, USB and AUX playback provide different ways to play music, while select models add TWS pairing for wider stereo sound, dedicated bass drivers, RGB lighting, microphone support, and karaoke functions. Looking at these features alongside sound output and portability can help buyers choose a speaker that works well for their listening requirements.

Zebronics speakers are available by type, sound output, connectivity, features, models, and prices. Selected options are available on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance.

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Once buyers have found the type and features that suit their listening needs, they can compare the Zebronics speaker price and decide how they want to manage the purchase. Bajaj Finance offers eligible options at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, without paying the entire amount upfront. Buyers can use the Insta EMI Card with a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000 or an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5,00,000, depending on their purchase, and spread the cost into monthly instalments.

What types of Zebronics speakers are available in India?

Zebronics offers desktop and multimedia speakers, portable Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, and Juke Bar soundbars, so the suitable type depends largely on where and how a person listens.

Desktop and multimedia speakers: Designed for computers, laptops, and smaller entertainment setups. Options include compact stereo speakers and 2.1-channel systems with a separate subwoofer for added bass.

Portable Bluetooth speakers: Easy to carry between rooms or take outdoors. Select models include USB and AUX playback, TWS pairing, RGB lighting, and microphone support.

Party speakers: Built for gatherings where higher sound output may be required. Larger models can include dual drivers, TWS, RGB lighting, and microphone or karaoke support.

Juke Bar soundbars: Made for TV viewing with clearer, room-filling audio without placing multiple speakers around the room.

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{{^usCountry}} A portable model may suit those who regularly move their music around, while desktop speakers and soundbars are suited to a fixed setup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A portable model may suit those who regularly move their music around, while desktop speakers and soundbars are suited to a fixed setup. {{/usCountry}}

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Which Zebronics speaker type suits different listening needs?

Where a person listens is a good place to start. A compact Bluetooth speaker can handle personal listening, while larger speakers provide the extra output needed for shared spaces and gatherings.

How you plan to use it Speaker type to consider What matters most Laptop or desktop listening Desktop or 2.1 multimedia Compact size, connectivity Bedroom or everyday music Portable Bluetooth Battery life, portability Outdoor or shared listening Larger Bluetooth Battery, output, TWS Parties and gatherings Party speaker Higher output, lighting, microphone support Movies and TV Juke Bar soundbar TV connectivity, sound output View All

If a buyer plans to carry the speaker regularly, battery life, size, and weight deserve more attention. For a speaker that will stay beside a TV or computer, buyers can consider sound output, connectivity, and the space available.

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Which Zebronics speaker features should buyers compare?

The relevant features depend on how a person listens, so buyers can consider the ones that will make a difference in everyday use.

Bluetooth: Check the supported version and compatibility with the phone, laptop, TV, or other device intended for use.

TWS: Lets two compatible speakers work together for wider stereo sound.

USB and AUX: Provide wired and offline playback options without relying on Bluetooth.

Battery life: Matters if the speaker is regularly used away from a power socket.

RGB lighting: Adds a visual element for parties and gatherings but may be less important for everyday listening.

Microphone support: May be relevant when using the speaker for karaoke, singing, or announcements.

Sound output: Buyers can match the output to the room and usual listening volume instead of simply choosing the highest wattage.

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Portable or larger Zebronics speakers

A portable Zebronics speaker is easier to carry around, while a larger speaker provides higher sound output for shared listening and gatherings. Smaller models work well on a desk, beside a bed, or when travelling. Battery life, weight, and compact dimensions become important when the speaker is moved regularly. A larger model may be considered when several people will be listening together. Higher output, dual drivers, TWS, microphone support, and RGB lighting can then become more relevant.

Pro tip: Listening to familiar music at the volume normally used before buying can provide an idea of the speaker's clarity and bass compared with listening only at maximum volume.

Which Zebronics Bluetooth speakers are available in India?

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Zebronics Bluetooth speakers are available at different prices and output levels, with options ranging from a small everyday speaker to models intended for shared listening.

Model Output Price* Key specification Zebronics Sonic Pod 15 5W Rs. 999 Battery-powered portable design, RGB Zebronics Sound Feast 40 8W Rs. 1,299 Bluetooth, USB and AUX Zebronics County 5 Plus 8W Rs. 1,499 RGB, TWS and call function Zebronics County Pro 11 16W Rs. 2,499 Dual drivers, TWS, RGB, carry handle Zebronics Music Bomb i10 16W Rs. 2,999 Dual drivers, RGB, portable design View All

Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

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What financing options are available to buy speakers on EMI?

Buyers can finance eligible speakers from this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:

Financing option Loan limit Tenure Suitable for Insta EMI Card Up to Rs. 3 lakh 3 to 60 months Buying across categories over time Easy EMI Loan Up to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC, CIBIL 650+ 3 to 60 months A single higher-value purchase

How to buy a Zebronics speaker at a Bajaj Finance partner store?

Buying a Zebronics speaker with Bajaj Finance's in-store financing options involves a few steps. The process usually takes just 10–15 minutes at the store. The steps include:

Browse Zebronics speakers on Bajaj Mall: Buyers can compare models based on sound output, bass performance, battery life, connectivity options, portability, and price before visiting a store.

Find a partner store: Buyers can visit a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, or any Bajaj Finance partner store.

Check the speaker in person: Buyers can ask the store executive to demonstrate the audio quality, bass response, volume levels, battery backup, and wireless connectivity features available on different Zebronics speaker models.

Choose your EMI option: Buyers can enquire about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan and check available repayment tenures and zero down payment offers on select Zebronics speakers.

Complete the purchase: Once financing is approved, buyers can take the speaker home or schedule delivery, where applicable.

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The range of Zebronics speakers is available on Bajaj Mall and buyers can visit a Bajaj Finance partner store to select a speaker that matches their entertainment needs, listening preferences, and budget using available EMI options.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.