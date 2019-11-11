e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops

The woman was persuaded by her cousin, who met her at the examination centre, to stay together with him at a hotel, and was sexually assaulted during the night, said police.

gurugram Updated: Nov 11, 2019 08:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Gurgaon
The incident occurred on September 22 but was reported to Gurgaon police on Sunday after the victim gave her complaint at a Mahendragarh police station on Saturday.
The incident occurred on September 22 but was reported to Gurgaon police on Sunday after the victim gave her complaint at a Mahendragarh police station on Saturday.(Mohd Zakir/ HT Photo)
         

A 24-year-old woman has accused her distant cousin of sexually assaulting her nearly two months ago when she visited here from her native place in Mahedragarh to appear in an examination, police said on Sunday.

The woman was persuaded by her cousin, who met her at the examination centre, to stay together with him at a hotel, and was sexually assaulted during the night, said police.

The incident occurred on September 22 but was reported to Gurgaon police on Sunday after the victim gave her complaint at a Mahendragarh police station on Saturday.

“The Zero FIR registered in Mahendragarh was transferred to Woman Police station in Gurgaon. The investigation is in its initial stage and the victim statement has been recorded,” Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

“The victim said in her statement that she had visited Gurgaon to appear in an examination. At the examination centre, she met her distant cousin who persuaded her to stay with him in a hotel near Gurgaon bus stand,” the officer said.

“During the night, when she was sleeping in the hotel room, the accused sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone,” he added.

“As the exam was scheduled the day after, the victim didn’t disclose her ordeal to her family. She gave the exam and returned to her native place. She disclosed the incident to her family members after bearing the trauma all alone for a few days,” he said.

“We are probing the crime. The accused will be nabbed soon,” he added.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News