Chartered accountant hitches ride home; assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in Gurugram

A 30-year-old chartered accountant, who works with a fashion house, was allegedly assaulted and robbed of his belongings at gunpoint when he tried to hitchhike his way home from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram late Monday. He was later thrown out of the car at an isolated stretch near Rewari, the police said.

This is the second such case reported this month at Rajiv Chowk, said police.

The police said that after completing his shift around 7.30 pm, Tarun Sharma left his office and flagged down a private car at Rajiv Chowk around 7.45pm. The driver offered to drop him at Dharuhera, where he lives, and he boarded the car.

“When he boarded the Maruti Alto, four people, including the driver, were already inside. He assumed they were other passengers and boarded the car,” said assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh.

Sharma told the police that after a few kilometres, when the car crossed Kherki Daula toll plaza, one of them held him at gunpoint and covered his face with a cloth. When the complainant asked them to stop the car, the three others started beating him up.

“One of the accused, who was sitting on Sharma’s right side, snatched his two mobile phones and took out his wallet from his pocket. He said it all happened within half an hour and he could not even retaliate,” said Singh.

They allegedly drove the car towards Rewari and forced him to share his ATM PINs. Sharma told the police that they kept threatening him and got him to withdraw Rs 45,000 cash from four locations, over the next hour.

The accused then flung Sharma out of the car at an isolated place near Manakpur village in Rewari, some 63 kilometres from Rajiv Chowk. He walked up to the main road and hitched another ride home, the police said.

Sharma lodged a police complaint on Tuesday and a case was registered under sections 379-B (snatching and use of force) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Crime teams are checking CCTV footage of the locations to identify the registration number of the car.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 13:49 IST