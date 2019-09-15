It’s Gurugram’s hottest September in four years

gurugram

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:21 IST

The maximum temperature in the city almost touched 38 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday, making them the hottest September days in the last four years, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data.

The day temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius and the temperature on Thursday was 37.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature both the days was four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. According to the IMD, the last time the temperature in September was so high in Gurugram was in 2015 when the maximum temperature had touched 37.9 degrees Celsius.

According to experts, patchy rain in the city hasn’t caused the temperature to fall by a large extent.

“The rainfall in the region has been patchy this month, and as a result, the temperature has remained high. The month has been hot and humid because of the easterly winds that carry moisture blowing into the region,” Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD, said. He added that the situation isn’t likely to improve and people will continue to feel uncomfortable. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 27.5 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram has recorded a rainfall deficiency of 45% so far this September. According to experts, chances of rainfall are slim the next week. “There is no significant weather system that is likely to bring heavy rain to the national capital region (NCR) in the next few days,” Srivastava said.

Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) on Saturday was in the ‘satisfactory’ category with a reading of 76, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) AQI monitor. The AQI on Friday too was recorded at 56 (‘satisfactory’). According to experts, itis likely to remain satisfactory because of the winds from the east.

