Man kills lover’s husband, dresses clues to mislead

Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a grocery shop owner and dumping his body at a railway track in IMT-Manesar. Police said probe revealed that the accused allegedly had an extra marital affair with the victim’s wife and conspired to kill him.

The victim was identified by his first name as Satyanarayan, and he ran a grocery shop in Kasan village of Manesar. According to the police, he had gone out with some friends on July 7 but when he did not return home, his family filed a missing person’s complaint.

IMT-Manesar station house officer Satbir said the complaint was filed on July 8, following which the police started investigation into the matter.

Police said on questioning a villager, they was found that Satyanarayan was last seen on the evening of July 7 with one Gajender and his associate, Rakesh Sharma.

“Gajender and Sharma took Satyanarayan out and after getting him drunk, they allegedly strangled him to death. Gajender allegedly put his body in a tempo and with Sharma’s help, allegedly dumped it on the tracks at Patli railway station near Jurola village. His body was crushed under a train, making it look like an accident,” the SHO said.

The accused allegedly dumped the body on railway tracks to frame the crime as a case of suicide, the SHO said, adding that the autopsy revealed the victim was strangled.

Civil Hospital forensic expert Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy, said the cause of death was strangulation.

Police said the government railway police (GRP) had received information of a dead body lying on the tracks on July 8 and had taken the body to a hospital. Information was relayed to the IMT-Manesar police, who informed the family. The family identified the victim’s body on July 9 and even though it looked like a case of suicide, they said they suspected the involvement of Gajender as the victim was last seen with him.

A police official, privy to the investigation, said Gajender was allegedly in an extra marital relationship with Satyanarayan’s wife and had allegedly planned to kill him. “The role of his wife in planning the murder is not yet clear. Sharma, who assisted Gajender, is at large,” the official, requesting anonymity, said.

The main accused works as a clerk at a transport company in Sector 2, IMT-Manesar, and got acquainted with Satyanarayan and his wife when he was staying on rent on their premises a few years ago, the police said.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the IMT Manesar police station.

Gajender was produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent to custody for three days.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 04:51 IST