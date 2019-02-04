‘Power-less’ residents of Gurugram’s Exotica society to get regular connections

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), on January 29, asked Parsvnath Developers Limited, builder of Parsvnath Exotica in Sector 53, to provide electricity connections to all the residents living in towers B-1, D-3, 4 and 5 and C-4 of the housing society located, by installing submeters at earliest. The residents of these towers are presently dependent on diesel generators for power.

Parsvnath Developers launched the housing project in 2004-05 with a total 18 towers, of which 11 towers were completed and given occupation certificates (OCs) in 2011-12 by the department of town and country planning (DTCP). The developer then handed over the towers to the society’s residents’ welfare association (RWA) for the maintenance and management of electricity connections.

Later in 2015, the developer completed five of the remaining towers and offered their possession without acquiring OCs. It asked the RWA to extend the electricity connections for the residents of these towers. However, the RWA denied the request, arguing that the towers did not have OCs necessary for electricity connections.

The developer, meanwhile, was providing electricity to residents of the five towers from a separate commercial connection the DHBVN gave for the construction of the remaining two towers. The DHBVN disconnected this connection on December 5 after a raid by its vigilance team, arguing that these connections were illegal.

Calling the demand of electricity connections by residents of the five towers justified Sachin Yadav, executive engineer, DHBVN, said, “DHBVN has sanctioned bulk electricity connection/load to the Parsvnath Developers for all the 18 towers of the society. It is the responsibility of the developer to provide electricity connections to all the dwelling units in the society. We have asked developer to resolve the issue.”

A team of officials of the DHBVN and an official of the district administration called a meeting of the representatives of the five towers, executives of Parsvnath developers and representatives of the RWA on January 29 in this regard.

“We were part of the meeting on January 29 and we sent a letter to the DHBVN a day later to grant us permission to extend electricity connections to the five towers in question,” said Dinesh Tandon, RWA president.

Vivek Garg, senior executive of Parsvnath Limited, said, “We will resolve the issue in a day or two. We are on the job to install submeters in rest of the towers soon.” Alka Handa, a resident of Tower D 4, said, “We hope we will get the DHBVN connections now that the DHBVN and the administration have intervened in the matter.

