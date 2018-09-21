Squatters cleared from waste plant site in Basai

Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Thursday demolished encroachments on 4,000 square yards of land in Basai village, around the site of an upcoming construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant.

Environmentalists, particularly bird watchers, however, alleged that the C&D waste plant would pose a threat to the neighbouring ecosystem of the Basai water body, which attracts several species of migratory and residential birds, and is a hot spot on the Central Asian Flyway — a route taken by migratory birds travelling from Europe to Asia during the winter — along with Sultanpur National Park and the Najafgarh jheel.

A large hall, five shops and multiple single-room tenement structures were demolished, said officials.

The demolition drive was overseen by MCG’s executive engineer Rao Bhopal Singh, assistant engineer Vicky Kumar and junior engineer Pradeep.

A police force was also deployed to ensure that the operation went smoothly. “Although some individuals tried to interfere and protest, they were sent back and the drive was completed peacefully,” said an MCG spokesperson on Thursday.

The move to clear encroachments comes more than six months after the National Green Tribunal had vacated a stay order on the C&D waste plant, which has been contracted to a private agency by the MCG.

“Municipal commissioner Yashpal Yadav had instructed Rao Bhopal Singh to free up the land, so that the task of constructing the C&D waste management plant could be expedited,” the spokesperson added.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 04:23 IST