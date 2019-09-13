Work on Old Delhi Gurgaon Rd given to GMDA, delayed by 6 more months

gurugram

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:51 IST

The project to upgrade the Old Delhi Gurgaon Road, proposed in 2014 and stuck since November 2017, will be delayed further after the civic body cancelled its tender with the concessionaire and handed over the project to the city Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), officials said on Thursday.

The development means that GMDA is going to prepare a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for the stretch, and revise cost estimates before proceeding towards the tendering process. Hence no, on-ground work is expected to take place for at least six months, officials said.

In June 2016, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had finalised a concessionaire to widen the four-lane, 7.5km-long road between Dundahera border and Mahavir Chowk into a six-lane stretch, with slip roads, cycle and pedestrian tracks, traffic signals, and foot overbridges along with laying new stormwater and drainage lines adjacent to its path.

However, only 30% work has been completed in more than three years.

“The concessionaire declined to work further and hence MCG terminated its contract as per the terms in the agreement. The road has now been officially handed over to the GMDA,” Amit Khatri, commissioner, MCG, said.

In 2018, a year after the GMDA was formed, all master roads were transferred to it, from the MCG. However, the Old Delhi Gurgaon Road was to remain with the MCG till the renovation was completed.

“GMDA agreed to take over the Old Delhi Gurgaon Road under the condition that MCG completes the upgrading work. However, work came to a standstill two years ago due to clearance issues with the forest department,” V Umashankar, chief executive officer, GMDA, said.

The project was halted in November 2017 as the MCG needed to fell 600 trees that came in the way of the project.

“In January this year, the forest department asked for compensation of Rs 13 crore, which the MCG paid. The contractor refused to restart work claiming they had to sit idle for nearly one year and so had already demobilised work. The MCG then asked GMDA to take over. We were willing, but objections were raised by residents,” Umashankar said.

According to Umashankar, a social activist had raised objections that an unfinished project is being transferred to a new civic body, and a fresh tender would be allocated at present rates, benefitting the earlier contractor.

“GMDA returned the road to the MCG telling them to either finish the work or formally close the contract with its concessionaire. The concessionaire refused to do the work and now the MCG has formally closed the contract and handed over the project to us. We will start afresh, continuing from where the work was left off,” said Umashankar.

The Old Delhi Gurgaon Road is one of the oldest stretches in the city connecting Delhi and Gurugram. More than a lakh vehicles use the stretch on a daily basis.

As per officials, the work that has been completed mainly involves widening the main carriageways from four to six-lane, while work such as building foot overbridges, service lanes, cycle and pedestrian track at four junctions — Hanuman Chowk, Jwala Mill tri-junction, Sector 18 tri-junction and Sector 21 tri-junction — remains. Work on laying stormwater and drainage lines has also not started.

As per Umashankar, establishing stormwater and drainage lines is where the largest share of the cumulative funds in the original projected cost ofRs 36.16 crore is to be spent.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 03:51 IST