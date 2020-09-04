e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / 40% recovered Covid-19 patients lost antibodies, susceptible to reinfection: Survey

40% recovered Covid-19 patients lost antibodies, susceptible to reinfection: Survey

The loss of antibodies makes people who have recovered from the disease susceptible to reinfection. The survey was conducted on 1,800 persons, who tested positive for coronavirus between March and July through antigen tests.

health Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Ahmedabad
Gurugram, India-September 04: A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) based coronavirus testing, at the Urban Primary Health Center, in Gandhi Nagar, Gurugram, India, on Friday, September 04, 2020. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Gurugram, India-September 04: A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) based coronavirus testing, at the Urban Primary Health Center, in Gandhi Nagar, Gurugram, India, on Friday, September 04, 2020. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Around 40 per cent of COVID-19 patients lost antibodies post their recovery from the disease, revealed a survey by the Ahmedabad civic body covering 1,800 previously infected people in the city.

The loss of antibodies makes people who have recovered from the disease susceptible to reinfection, said Dr Bhavin Solanki, medical officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), on Friday.

The survey was conducted on 1,800 persons, who tested positive for coronavirus between March and July through antigen tests, said Dr Jay Sheth, associate professor of civic-run MET Medical College.

Developing antibodies means a person contracted COVID-19, recovered and subsequently developed them against the viral disease.

“The survey has revealed that around 40 per cent of the recovered patients have lost antibodies, and antibodies disappear from several people in the long run after recovery,” Solanki said.

This suggests that people who have lost antibodies can contract COVID-19 again in the future, he said.

“Till a vaccine is made available in the market, we must take precautionary measures such as social distancing and wearing masks,” Solanki said.

Voicing a similar concern, Dr Sheth said, “Absence of antibodies in 40 per cent of recovered persons suggests that they can get reinfected. A detailed study is required to analyse this phenomenon.” Epidemic expert Dr R K Patel called for a detailed research into the results of the civic survey.

“Coronavirus is a new subject for everyone. We still do not know how the virus behaves. It’s a matter of research why antibodies disappear from recovered patients,” said Dr Patel, director of U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

The best defence against the viral infection is to practise social distancing and wear masks, Dr said.

According to health experts, confirmed cases of reinfections have been reported in foreign countries.

Ahmedabad district has so far recorded 32,013 COVID-19 cases and 1,741 deaths.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In