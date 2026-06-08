5 screen-free activities to keep your child engaged and entertained before the summer vacation ends
These summer vacations, replace screen time with exciting games and activities that keep kids active and entertained.
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Summer vacations are the perfect time for children to take a break from their usual routines and try something new. Whether it's picking up a new hobby, playing outdoor games, exploring creative activities, or simply spending more time with friends and family, summer offers plenty of opportunities to learn and grow while having fun.
If you're wondering how to keep your child engaged during the holidays, you're not alone. Many parents look for ways to balance fun with learning, and the good news is that it doesn't have to be complicated. The right mix of activities can help boost creativity, encourage problem-solving, build confidence, and keep boredom at bay. With no early alarms, homework deadlines, or school schedules to follow, summer is the ideal time to let children explore their interests, develop new skills, and create memories they'll look back on for years to come.
Why do summer activities matter?
Summer vacations are about more than just taking a break from school. They provide children with the freedom to explore their interests, learn new skills, and spend quality time with family and friends.
Participating in a variety of activities can help children:
- Stay physically active
- Reduce boredom and excessive screen time
- Develop creativity and critical thinking skills
- Build confidence and independence
- Discover new hobbies and interests
- Improve social and communication skills
Many of these activities require little planning and can be enjoyed right at home or in the neighbourhood.
Board games that bring the family together
Some of the most cherished summer memories are made around a board game. Whether it's a game of chess or a competitive round of Ludo, these classics can turn a quiet afternoon into hours of entertainment. Beyond the fun, board games teach children valuable life skills while bringing families together. They help improve concentration and strategic thinking, encourage patience and sportsmanship, and develop problem-solving abilities.
At the same time, they teach children how to handle both wins and losses gracefully while creating meaningful opportunities for family interaction and bonding.{{/usCountry}}
At the same time, they teach children how to handle both wins and losses gracefully while creating meaningful opportunities for family interaction and bonding.{{/usCountry}}
Brain games for curious minds{{/usCountry}}
Brain games for curious minds{{/usCountry}}
From solving jigsaw puzzles and Sudoku to cracking riddles, brain teasers, crossword puzzles, and word-search games, these activities offer a fun way to keep young minds engaged during the summer holidays. Perfect for hot afternoons spent indoors, they challenge children to think creatively, solve problems, and stay curious while having fun.
Plus, these activities help improve logical reasoning, strengthen memory and focus, and enhance attention to detail. They also encourage critical thinking and problem-solving while making learning feel fun and engaging rather than a chore.
Outdoor adventures that define summer vacations
Ask me about my childhood summers, and I'll instantly think of playing cricket until sunset, cycling around the neighbourhood, challenging friends to a game of badminton, and spending hours playing hide-and-seek or Kho Kho. These simple outdoor activities were an essential part of growing up and created memories that still bring a smile to my face.
They are some of the best ways for children to stay active, make friends, and enjoy the freedom of summer. Beyond the fun, outdoor play helps improve physical fitness and stamina, builds teamwork and cooperation, enhances coordination and reflexes, encourages confidence and independence, and naturally reduces screen time.
Family games
Some activities require nothing more than a group of participants. Games like charades encourage children to think creatively, communicate effectively, and enjoy quality time with friends and family. These shared moments often become some of the most memorable parts of the holidays that children continue to recall and talk about long after the holidays are over.
Creative activities that spark imagination
Summer vacations are also a wonderful time for children to express their thoughts through art. Drawing, doodling, colouring, and other creative projects allow children to explore their imagination while developing important skills. The focus shouldn't be on creating something perfect but on encouraging self-expression and creativity.
These activities can also improve hand-eye coordination, strengthen focus and patience, and give children a sense of accomplishment, helping build their confidence along the way.
Create a summer bucket list
One of the easiest ways to make summer memorable is by creating a family bucket list. Encourage children to write down experiences they would like to have before the holidays end and tick them off one by one.
Some ideas for a summer bucket list include riding a bicycle at sunrise, building a blanket fort at home, enjoying a family picnic, watching a beautiful sunset, or visiting a new place.
Summer vacations aren't about keeping children occupied every minute of the day. They're about giving them opportunities to explore, learn, create, and connect. Whether it's a game of Ludo with family, solving a puzzle on a hot afternoon, cycling with friends, or playing cricket until sunset, these experiences help children build confidence, creativity, and lifelong memories.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)
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